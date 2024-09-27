Cleaning a house is certainly a chore, and from your bathroom to your kitchen and everything in between, there’s no doubt that the right tools for the job can make all the difference. No one has time for endless cleaning, but we all want a clean and welcoming space.

Disinfecting Wipes

Having pre-moistened wipes on hand is perfect for wiping down surfaces like countertops, sinks, and doorknobs whenever germs or bacteria pose a risk. These wipes are easy to use and great for tackling germy messes that you’d rather not keep on a washable cloth. From meat contamination in the kitchen to grimy bathroom messes, disinfecting wipes are a must-have item for uncommonly gross cleaning needs.

Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray and a Microfiber Cloth

Consider these two items the workhorses of your cleaning regime. While disinfecting wipes are ideal for particularly germy messes, everyday cleaning can be made easier by choosing a gentle cleanser that works on various surfaces, from glass to countertops and stainless steel. When paired with the streak-free shine that a microfiber cloth can offer, this combo ensures that you don’t need to change strategies when moving from surface to surface.

Hand-Held Steam Cleaner

Ideal for losing stuck-on grime, a good pre-treat with a steam cleaner can make removing mildew or sticky messes easier than ever before. Beyond those hard-to-tackle messes, a steam cleaner offers a way to sanitize and clean a variety of surfaces, from carpet, tile, and even upholstery, all without harmful chemicals. This makes it a great tool for your arsenal if you have pets or small children.

Spot Carpet Cleaner

These portable and handheld cleaners are far easier to reach for than a traditional carpet cleaner when you simply need to quickly tackle a would-be stain. Whether you are dealing with spills or pet messes on carpets or upholstery, a spot cleaner is an effective way to address a mess before it causes a set-in stain.

Electric Cleaning Brush

These wireless and rechargeable wands use an electric brush to easily scrub away grime and mildew from grout, bathtubs, and other surfaces all without using your elbow grease. Ideal for anyone who experiences back pain or simply wants to make cleaning the bathroom less tedious, many are extendable, allowing you to clean bathtubs and showers without bending over.