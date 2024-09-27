Summer is coming to a close, but it does not mean the time outdoors has to stop. You just need an excellent space to enjoy the fall season despite the cooler temperatures and shorter days. Creating a perfect space to enjoy fall doesn’t have to be complicated.

Ensure Shelter From the Elements

Between the rainy storms and blustery days that autumn brings, there’s no doubt that a good outdoor fall area will have some form of shelter from the elements. Whether you opt for a covered porch, a backyard gazebo, or pergola, or decide to create a cozy gathering space inside a greenhouse, you’ll be thankful for a spot to entertain even when the weather is adverse.

Make it Warming

Autumn’s cool temperatures may have you wishing to be indoors, but you don’t have to miss out on the beauty of fall to enjoy a cozy and warm space. Find some ways to incorporate warmth to your outdoor areas to ensure it is comfortable and inviting for everyone. Go for all the options together for a truly cozy spot, or opt for one or two that serve your needs best:

Fire Pits: A fire pit is perfect to create a conversation area focal point while providing both warmth and lighting on cooler and shorter days. This option is great even for summer, providing the perfect spot for smores.

Outdoor Heaters: A portable outdoor heater can also serve to keep the area comfortable during chilly evenings and may provide more warmth than a fire pit (depending on the size).

Blankets and Throws: Soft and washable warm blankets or throws can be perfect to add to your outdoor seating to keep guests cozy.

Prep for Shorter Days

Spending time outside in the fall and winter seasons means prepping for shorter days with less light. Add some options to light up the space that will allow you to enjoy the area even when it gets dark early in the evening. String lights, candles and lanterns, and even solar-powered path lighting can all serve to add a visual warmth as well as important lighting to the area. Don’t forget to pay special attention to lighting any obstacles or pathways that need to be accessed during dark evenings, comfort is important but safety is key.