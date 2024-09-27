If you’re feeling the pinch of high gas prices, you’re probably eager to find ways to save. Here are some simple strategies that can help.

Take Care of Your Vehicle

Keeping up with routine maintenance is one of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of money you spend on gas. It can also help you avoid a breakdown and expensive repair bills.

When tires aren’t properly inflated, they can reduce a vehicle’s fuel efficiency. Check your tires regularly and make sure that they’re inflated to the recommended pressure. Change your oil according to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended schedule. That will help the engine run efficiently so you don’t waste money on fuel.

Shop Around for the Best Price

Use an app to compare prices at gas stations in your area. Find out if a local grocery store or discount club offers its members a discount on gas. If so, that can be a good deal. Just don’t make the mistake of spending more than necessary on groceries to save a bit of money on gas. Fuel prices fluctuate from day to day. Compare prices and figure out when is the best day to fill your tank.

Use the Right Payment Method

Gas stations often charge more to customers who pay with a credit card. That additional cost is meant to cover credit card processing fees. You might be able to save up to 10 cents per gallon by paying with cash, but that isn’t always the best way to save. If you use a credit card that earns cash back, you might come out ahead by using that payment method.

Plan Trips Carefully

When you’re stuck in stop-and-go traffic, you use more gas than you do when you’re traveling at a steady pace. If you have some flexibility in terms of when you travel, plan your trips to avoid traffic and save money. If you can’t choose when to travel, you can use an app to compare multiple routes and select the most fuel-efficient one. The shortest route in terms of distance might not necessarily be the best one. A longer route might save you money if it helps you avoid traffic. Combine errands whenever possible. That will help you avoid wasting gas and save time.

Monitor Your Driving Habits

Obey the speed limit and don’t accelerate suddenly or slam on the brakes. When you travel on the highway, use cruise control. If you’re out running errands or waiting for someone, don’t let the vehicle idle.