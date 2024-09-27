With the cool days and crisp mornings, it may not seem like the time of year to begin fostering a beautiful garden space. However, the stellar hues of reds, golds, and orange don’t need to be limited to your changing trees. With some careful plant choices, you can have a vibrant garden space throughout the autumn season and even into the early winter.

Chrysanthemums (Mums)

Often the quintessential fall flowers, these florals come in a wide range of colors, from traditional fall colors to purple, white, and pinks making them the perfect choice if you want to add bursts of color to your yard and garden area. Mums are hardy and can tolerate the cooler fall temperatures, but planting them in a sheltered location near a wall and mulching can keep them lasting through a temperate winter.

Black-Eyed Susans

With their bright yellow petals and dark centers, this beautiful flower looks like a cross between a daisy and a sunflower, making them the perfect fall garden staple. They bloom from late summer into fall which can keep your yard looking vibrant as the seasons change and fall begins.

Purple Fountain Grass

Florals aren’t the only things you want in your garden in the fall. Add texture and interest while still offering a pop of color by opting to plant purple fountain grass. In warmer climates, they will grow year-round, blooming well into summer and fall. If you live in a colder climate, be sure to plant them in early spring and grow them as an annual since they will not survive the cold winters.

Ornamental Cabbage or Kale

Ornamental cabbage and kale (also known as “flowering” cabbage and kale) are the same species as their edible counterparts but have a bitter flavor. However, they offer a vibrant pop of purples, greens, pinks, and whites while also adding texture and interest to your garden space. Their ruffled leaves and bright colors make them an ideal choice to ensure an otherwise plain garden space has extra zest.

Goldenrods

If you want to attract pollinators to your garden as summer fades and makes way for fall, goldenrods are a great option. With their bright yellow hues, they are an ideal choice to add warmth to your outdoor space.