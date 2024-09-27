If your roof is damaged and needs to be replaced, installing a new asphalt roof isn’t necessarily your best option. You might want to consider replacing your roof with one made of metal.

Benefits of Metal Roofing

A metal roof is durable enough to handle harsh weather conditions, including rain, snow, hail, wind, extreme temperatures, and fire. A metal roof can last decades longer than a roof made with asphalt shingles. If you choose metal, you might never need to replace the roof again for as long as you own your house.

Installing a metal roof can make your house more energy efficient and save you money on your utility bills. In the summer, a metal roof can reflect the sun’s rays and keep the house’s interior from heating up. You’ll be able to run the air conditioner less, reduce your electricity usage, and lower your utility bills without sacrificing comfort.

Many homeowners don’t consider metal roofing for aesthetic reasons. When people think of a house with a metal roof, they typically picture unattractive sheets of metal. The truth is, metal roofing has made leaps and bounds when it comes to aesthetics. You can choose from a variety of attractive designs and colors. You can even install a metal roof that resembles another material.

If you’re concerned about sustainability, a metal roof can be an appealing option. The metal that’s used for roofing is made, in part, with recycled material. Since metal roofing lasts longer than asphalt and doesn’t need to be replaced as frequently, less material winds up in landfills.

Disadvantages of Metal Roofing

Some people avoid metal roofing due to concerns about noise. If you install a metal roof, you might hear rain more than you do with an asphalt roof, although the sound might not be as distracting as you’d expect. Roofers can install insulation and an underlayment to block out some of the noise. Many homeowners enjoy the sound of rain hitting a metal roof because they find it relaxing.

Installing a metal roof will cost you more than installing a roof made of asphalt. If you intend to live in your house for several years and you can afford the initial cost, a metal roof can be a wise investment. The money that you save on your monthly utility bills can add up and more than cover the cost of the roof.

Consider All Your Options

Asphalt is the most popular roofing material, but it’s not always the best choice. Metal roofing has several advantages that make it worth considering. Contact a few local contractors to get estimates for different kinds of roofing and figure out which material best fits your goals and budget.

If you decide to go with a metal roof, be sure to hire a company that has a significant amount of experience installing metal roofing. Inexperienced roofers can make mistakes that can lead to expensive problems later.