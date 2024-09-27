Discerning buyers will point out both the good and the bad when your home is on the market. As a seller, it’s up to you and your real estate agent to work together to ensure that you highlight your home’s best features and improve the less-than-desirable aspects. Here is a list of what buyers don’t like about your home and what you can do to help improve them.

Bad Smells

One of the first things a buyer will notice when they walk into your home is how it smells. If there are any lingering odors, they might be unable to focus on your home’s best features. Before you list your home, there are some ways to eliminate odors before the first buyers come through, including:

Steam clean the upholstery from window treatments, sofas, rugs, carpets, and any other textiles that may collect odors

Have the entire home professionally deep-cleaned

Keep all shoes outdoors or enclosed in a closet

Deep clean the garbage disposal, and keep it cleaned regularly when the home is on the market

Don’t allow dirty laundry to accumulate

Empty garbage cans and wastebaskets daily

Keep windows cracked to allow fresh air to circulate through

Wipe down surfaces and vacuum regularly

Before showings and open houses, do a whole home surface cleaning, open the windows, and light an understated candle

Lack of Light

Natural light tops many buyers’ lists. If your home feels dark inside, take a few proactive steps to allow more sunlight to shine. Here are a few days to create more natural light in your home:

Have the exterior windows professionally cleaned

Trim exterior landscaping that is blocking the windows

Remove or open heavy window treatments

Move furniture that is blocking the windows

Clutter

A home filled with clutter can feel stifling. When your home is on the market, every surface should be clear, and the shelves, drawers, cabinets, and closets should have minimal contents. Decluttering before you list your home is the first step. Then, you can get a headstart on packing by packing away everything you won’t need when your home is for sale. For the inevitable items that accumulate daily, keep a laundry basket or container to corral these items before buyers tour your home.

Visible Dirt, Debris or Crumbs

A clean house is imperative when your home is on the market. Prior to showings and open houses, focus on thoroughly vacuuming the crumbs and carpet, wiping down counters, and cleaning the window sills.

Too Many Personal Touches

Part of staging your home to sell is removing the personal touches. Removing family photos, holiday decorations, previous accents, and any other overtly personal items can help buyers better envision themselves living in the home.

Old Carpet and Dingy Paint

Worn wall-to-wall carpet and dingy paint can give any room an instant ick factor. Installing new wall-to-wall carpeting can give a home an overall clean, refreshed feel. A fresh coat of paint can give a visual refresh and give the overall feeling of a new and improved house.