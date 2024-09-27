Traditional marketing methods like generic ads, open houses and run-of-the-mill online listings are effective but often not enough to set you apart in an ever-changing and competitive real estate landscape.

Let’s explore three modern marketing strategies that can help you secure more listings in today’s real estate market.

Live-hosted virtual tours

Research shows that 97% of all homebuyers use the internet in their home search. With more homeowners buying out-of-state and busy buyers preferring to start their search online, virtual tours have become vital for a stand-out listing.

To take this tool to the next level, consider offering interactive, live-hosted virtual tours.

Live virtual tours allow you to guide viewers through the property, answering questions and highlighting key features they may not have noticed on their own. Plus, if attendees notice a significant amount of interest in the property at the live-hosted tour, this may create a sense of urgency and lead you to the closing table quicker.

Pro Tip: Drone virtual tours are becoming increasingly popular. Consider adding them to your arsenal of marketing tools!

SMS (text) message marketing

With significantly higher open rates than emails, SMS marketing allows you to provide instant updates to potential buyers. It’s excellent for sharing new listings, sending open house reminders or notifying buyers of price reductions.

Text messages are instant and easily accessible, making them an excellent way to engage with your audience. Since people are more likely to read and respond to text messages promptly, they’re a perfect channel for keeping your listings top of mind.

Targeted, creative and consistent social media efforts

Apart from sharing photos of a listing, there are various ways to use social media features to market a property or attract business from potential sellers.

One way is by setting a specific location with a personalized radius for your ads. This can be helpful if you’re advertising a home in a sought-after school district or if homeowners in the region plan to move soon but aren’t sure who to list with. Instead of just standard ad copy, consider adding a carousel of available properties, testimonials, or even a video tour to stand out amongst other local agents.

A few other tips for utilizing social media:

Post consistently and make sure content is valuable to your audience (e.g., Q&As, tours, listing photos, infographics)

Use hashtags strategically and sparingly

Put the location you serve in your name (e.g., John Smith Real Estate Agent Tampa, FL) so viewers know you’re local

