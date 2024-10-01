The National Association of Home Builders announced today that Ken Wingert has been named its new chief advocacy officer.

NAHB stated that Wingert will lead the association’s advocacy efforts, which include its Federal Government Affairs; BUILD-PAC, NAHB’s political action committee; State and Local Government Affairs; Housing Finance; Legal Advocacy and Regulatory Affairs departments.

“We are thrilled to have Ken at the helm of NAHB’s important advocacy efforts, particularly in this pivotal election season where housing is a key issue,” said NAHB CEO Jim Tobin. “His deep understanding of housing policy issues and extensive industry experience will be a huge asset to NAHB and its efforts to advocate for our members and keep housing at the forefront.”

Wingert joins NAHB from Monument Advocacy, a release stated, where he led the group’s financial services practice. His previous positions include serving as the head of Federal Government Relations at Zillow, as well as lobbying positions for the National Association of Realtors and the Associated Builders and Contractors. Wingert has also been named a Top Lobbyist by The Hill and one of “Washington’s 500 Most Influential People Shaping Public Policy” by Washingtonian Magazine.

“Housing affordability is a top tier issue for voters, and NAHB is well-positioned to drive the policy discussion at all levels of government with solutions to solve the affordability crisis,” said Wingert. “We simply need more housing supply, and we need a political and regulatory environment that allows builders to build. I’m incredibly excited to be joining the talented team at NAHB at such an important moment for housing.”

