Ryan Rodenbeck

Owner

Spyglass Realty, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Austin, Texas

https://www.spyglassrealty.com

Region served: Greater Austin

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 145

How do you ensure open and honest communication with your agents, especially when it comes to their performance and growth?

We encourage open communication with all of our agents, and we also do business planning workshops at the beginning and end of each year. At our yearly meeting in January, we divide our agents into four groups, and we ask them to commit to a number of units they’re going to sell. We also ask them to write down the one lever they’re going to pull to achieve this goal and what it would mean to them personally to achieve it. We go over this quarterly throughout the year.

How do you translate your personal success into strategies that benefit the brokerage?

My years as a top-producing agent were a testing ground of sorts for how I coach agents to become better producers. I couldn’t have been as good a coach and broker if I hadn’t been a top producer. My time in the field over several years and throughout different market conditions allows me to offer unique insights into agents’ professional development.

In what ways has your experience with real estate and tech companies shaped the way you leverage technology to drive success?

I’ve always been interested in technology and how it can improve efficiency. When I was on the customer advisory board for Workplace by Meta, I spent a lot of time with developers and designers from that organization. One thing it taught me was how limited technology can be regarding big changes. I’ve learned to be careful how you implement technology to real estate agents. We usually test the technology on a limited group and get feedback before deploying it to the entire brokerage. This way, we have an idea as far as how adoption is going to work out and how to troubleshoot issues before the entire group gets it.

Tell us about your recruitment strategy and how you identify agents who have the potential to double or triple their productivity.

We look for two different types of agents. Type one is the agent who has been licensed for one to three years and done between $1M and $3M in sales volume. In most cases, they haven’t been with a brokerage that provides leads to them, and they’ve shown that they can make it through the hardest phase of their business, the beginning. When we plug them into our lead systems and training, they take off. Type two are veteran agents who produce $5M or more but don’t really need leads. When they go through our training and plug into our touch automation, they get new life out of their databases.

What does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® mean for Spyglass Realty, and how will you leverage the network?

It’s an amazing achievement that we’re very proud of. We use the power of the network to show sellers that we can give their listing a global audience. We’re also encouraging our agents to let their clients know that we can assist them with vacation rentals and investment properties around the world by getting them a referral to a vetted agent in the areas they’re interested in. RE

