As the weather cools and schedules get more hectic, having some make-ahead fall foods can be a lifesaver. There are few things more soothing and warming than getting cozy in your home after a long day and partaking in some hearty soups, warm casseroles or foods with warming fall spices. Unfortunately, after a long day of work or family life and school sports, there isn’t always time to cook a nourishing homemade recipe.

Pumpkin Lasagna

For a fall Twist on a hearty classic, consider making pumpkin lasagna. Make your own pumpkin sauce recipe from your favorite puree and use that, or find a store-bought option of your choosing. Some are made from a heavy cream and pumpkin-based, while some have a mix of marinara for that classic tomato flavor. Whatever you decide, begin to assemble your lasagna as normal with layers of ricotta mozzarella and parmesan. For added depth of flavor, consider adding chopped sage. Once you’ve assembled your lasagna you can place it in the freezer or the fridge to bake later in the week or month. This is a perfect dish to make on the weekend so you have a guaranteed crowd-pleaser on a busy weeknight for dinner.

Slow Cooker Chili

Brown ground beef or chili in a pan with aromatics of your choice. Be sure to make a large batch since this will be frozen for later. Add cooked kidney beans, kidney beans, black beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and a dash of cayenne pepper. Let your chili simmer in a slow cooker or stock pot throughout the day. In the evening, serve some chili for dinner and pre-portion the rest to cool and freeze in individual servings for easy reheating.

Pumpkin or Zucchini Bread

Whip up a delicious batch of pumpkin bread or zucchini bread from your garden’s fall harvest. Or, go the simple route and use a canned pumpkin mix from the grocery store. Whatever you decide, be sure to make a double or even triple batch. After you’ve made your bread of choice, it can be sliced and wrapped tightly to be stored in the refrigerator for the week ahead or in the freezer for long-term storage. This is an excellent option for a morning pick-me-up or a sweet snack. For a dessert option, you can add chocolate chips or even a delicious sugar glaze on top.