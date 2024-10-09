Above, Bill Helton

Pillar To Post has announced the addition of Bill Helton, CFE, as its new Franchise Recruiting Director. With over 20 years of franchise experience, the home inspection company says Helton’s extensive background will further bolster the brand’s commitment to its unique executive-driven franchise model..

According to the company, Pillar To Post’s Executive Model is designed for owners who want to manage a scalable business without being involved in day-to-day operations. This model allows franchisees to build a business by hiring and leading a team rather than performing the actual home inspections themselves. Pillar To Post has structured its franchise offering around operational efficiency and business growth, enabling owners to focus on managing their business, achieving scalability and reaping potentially high rewards, the company said.

“I’m excited to work alongside the talented team at Pillar To Post to identify strong candidates for our executive model,” said Helton. “Pillar To Post offers an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to invest in a home services business that allows them to scale efficiently while still maintaining work-life balance.”

Helton’s experience in franchising began in 2002 when he became a multi-unit franchise owner for a fitness brand, a release noted. After selling his locations, he moved on to lead the same fitness company as president, expanding the brand to over 1,000 locations in 27 countries. His deep understanding of franchise operations, recruitment, and leadership in building large-scale systems will be invaluable as Pillar To Post continues to grow, the company said.

“Bill’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in finding more top-tier candidates who are ready to take advantage of our Executive Model,” said Eric Steward, senior director of Franchise Recruitment for Pillar To Post. “Our goal is to attract business leaders who want to focus on scaling a franchise while benefiting from the unmatched support system Pillar To Post provides. Bill, along with our existing recruitment team, is eager to guide these candidates toward building successful, profitable businesses.”

For more information visit https://franchise.pillartopost.com.