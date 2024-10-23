BoldTrail, recently launched by Inside Real Estate, aims to deliver a holistic approach to the way agents do their business. Designed to streamline the real estate process, beyond just the transaction itself, the platform guides users and provides a customized experience for every individual agent—creating a flow that boosts productivity and consumer experiences to help drive sustainable and profitable businesses.



Recently launched as the next evolution of the Inside Real Estate portfolio of solutions (kvCORE Platform, BoomTown and Brokermint, to name a few), BoldTrail offers a comprehensive solution connecting the front office, back office and ongoing client engagement with a dynamic flow.

With a focus on a “lead to close to lead” model, it emphasizes a continuous cycle to keep clients engaged even after the initial transaction has been completed. This approach aims to turn every client interaction into an opportunity for future business, fostering long-term relationships and repeat customers.

At its core, BoldTrail integrates various functionalities that real estate agents rely on, from CRM and marketing tools to transaction management, into a single, cohesive platform. By threading these elements together, BoldTrail ensures that each action taken by an agent is interconnected, supporting a more efficient and intuitive workflow.



From listing and buyer rep presentations to generating marketing materials and tracking the transaction status, it eliminates the need for manual data entry, fueling the necessary processes with the help of AI and an intuitive UI/UX. When the transaction is complete, BoldTrail goes a step further than most other platforms in the industry by helping agents become lifelong real estate advisors through their consumer-facing CoreHome app, keeping them top of mind with technology that simply didn’t exist five years ago.



“BoldTrail’s front office experience drives the back-office processes—which, in turn, supports the homeownership journey, creating a continuous cycle that fosters long-term customer relationships,” says Karen Abram, VP of Product for Inside Real Estate.



Having a technology platform that is easy for agents to use is an absolute requirement, and the research and expertise that went into BoldTrail’s user experience is unmatched, ensuring every unique user has an intuitive step-by-step guide and prompts to stay on top of their tasks and maximize every opportunity that comes their way.



BoldTrail’s future-focused approach is unique and provides real estate professionals an advantage by optimizing their time, optimizing their money, and optimizing their consumer experience with all of the tools they need to thrive—all in one place.



For more information, visit https://boldtrail.com.