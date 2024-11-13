Winterizing your home before the first deep freeze sets in is essential for keeping it in excellent condition. The changing of seasons requires additional home maintenance to help your home thrive in the months ahead. As a homeowner, you should complete several essential home maintenance tasks to winterize your home. Read on for how to prepare your home for winter.

Check the insulation

Having a trained insulation expert evaluate your home’s insulation in the attic, basement, crawlspace, and walls will give you insight into whether it needs to be replaced. Replacing the insulation will help your home feel warmer in the winter and prevent warm air from leaving. This can also help lower your heating bills.

Clean the gutters

Clearing the gutters from leaves, sticks, and other autumn debris will prevent water and ice damage over the winter. The gutters need to be able to drain efficiently, prevent ice dams, and withstand the heavy weight of inevitable snowfalls.

Inspect the furnace

Your home’s heating system should be inspected annually, and it is a good time to do so before the winter months. A trained professional will assess the furnace’s condition and provide insight into any repairs and cleaning that need to be made. In addition to the heater being inspected annually, you should replace the filter every three months.

Check the roof

Your home’s roof should be inspected once to twice yearly to assess damage and prevent significant issues. A trained roofing inspector can check for loose, damaged, or missing shingles. Correcting these more minor issues can help avoid extensive roofing repairs. Inspecting the roof before winter’s extreme weather can help mitigate any problems arising from snow and ice.

Assess air leaks

Air leaks around windows and doors are a significant source of heat loss in a home. Not only will your home feel colder, but your energy bills will increase. Caulking and applying new weather stripping is often the first line of defense to seal drafts and protect a home against air leaks. However, if these solutions don’t work, it may be time to consider replacement windows and doors.

Clean the chimney

If your home has wood-burning chimneys, it’s essential to have them professionally cleaned prior to the first fire of the season to reduce the risk of fire. If you have a gas fireplace, the chimney should be inspected for blockages or debris, and the gas lines should be evaluated.

Take care of your outdoor furniture

Storing or covering your outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and cushions will ensure that they’re in good condition for use next spring. Thoroughly cleaning the furniture before you store it will also help protect it.