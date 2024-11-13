If you are in a position where you need to buy a new home over the holiday season, it can be a tremendously busy time to navigate. Homebuying can be stressful no matter the time of year. However, when you add family traditions, holidays, merriment, end-of-year, and end deadlines, buying a new house can feel like a significant burden. Here are some holiday season homebuying tips to remember as you navigate this busy time of year.

Work with an experienced and local real estate broker

Enlisting the right real estate broker will make or break your homebuying experience. Working with an experienced agent familiar with the local market will give you access to homes you may not otherwise find. Also, working with an agent on a team will help ensure there aren’t delays in your home search due to holiday commitments.

Know the market

Familiarizing yourself with the local real estate market will help you feel comfortable with home prices. Knowing these comparables may save you time negotiating, reducing time until closing day.

Manage your time effectively

During the busy holiday season, you don’t have time to see houses that don’t fit your criteria. Creating a list of your must-have criteria is essential, as this will eliminate homes that don’t include these must-haves.

Don’t buy something you will regret

Inventory is often limited during this time of year, so it’s essential to avoid buying a home you will regret. Whether the house is significantly out of your price range or doesn’t meet your required criteria, it’s best to have patience and trust that the right home for you will become available.

Be flexible within reason

Since inventory is often limited, being flexible will help you successfully buy a home during the holiday season. If there are criteria you have flexibility on, such as the location or number of bedrooms, being willing to compromise on some of these aspects can help widen your search.

Explore a new town’s holiday festivities

If you’re home searching in a new town, you can use this as an opportunity to participate in the local holiday spirit. Whether it’s a tree lighting celebration, driving around to look at holiday lights, attending a breakfast with Santa, or simply doing some holiday shopping in the local downtown, you can participate first-hand in the celebrations that make this town special.

Balance holiday festivities with home searching

Your home search may be looming, but remember to carve out time to enjoy the holiday season with your family and still make time for the traditions that make this time of year so special to you.

Be prepared to move quickly

Home sellers who are selling during the holiday seasons are often motivated. They may negotiate a quicker closing date or move-out date. Being flexible with an accelerated timeline can help you become an appealing buyer.