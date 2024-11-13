While winter isn’t the most common time to begin a home renovation, some rooms in the house make sense to renovate during the winter months. Some of these renovations are weather-specific, so you’re more comfortable at home during the colder months. Other renovations are also a way to get a head start on home projects during the off-season when contractors are more available. If you have an itch to tackle a home reno project this week, read on for the best home renovation projects to begin in the winter.

Update the lighting

Lighting upgrades typically fall under cosmetic updates, but updating your home’s light fixtures can give your home an instant visual revamp. Additionally, selecting larger fixtures that provide more light can help your house feel brighter and more illuminated during those cold, dark winter nights. Layering additional lighting options such as table and floor lamps and adding fixtures such as sconces and art lamps can provide the light the space needs while acting as a decorative piece.

Upgrade the hardware

Another cosmetic update, upgrading the hardware throughout the home, will make the home feel brand-new. Updating the door knobs and hinges, as well as the cabinet pulls and knobs throughout the house, will make it feel like your house got a new set of jewelry. A timeless finish such as polished nickel will keep your home feeling current for years to come.

Revamp the laundry room

The laundry room is typically isolated from the main gathering rooms of the home, so any construction dust and debris can be kept separate. If the laundry room needs cosmetic updates, this can be easily done in less than a week. When spring’s muddy season comes around, you’ll have a fresh, cheery laundry room.

Renovate the basement

Beginning a basement renovation in the early winter months means you can still enjoy this space as winter progresses. A thoughtful renovation can both improve the look and feel of the room and also give you more functional spaces to use during the cold winter months. Whether you’re adding a home gym, wine cellar, media room, golf simulator, play space, or office, a basement renovation will help the rest of the winter at home feel not only manageable but also enjoyable.

Upgrade the insulation

Adding insulation offers several benefits. New insulation will keep your house warmer and, as a result, help you feel more comfortable. It will also help reduce your energy bills and household energy consumption. After the insulation has been upgraded, your home will feel noticeably draft-free and warmer. A professional will be able to identify the areas of the home that need to be re-insulated.

Replace the exterior doors

While replacing the exterior door may be temporarily chilly during the installation period, new doors can pay off in the long run. New doors can provide better insulation, making your home more energy-efficient. They will also keep your home warmer, reduce your home’s overall energy consumption, and help reduce your energy bills. Additionally, when spring arrives, your home’s curb appeal will be noticeably improved.