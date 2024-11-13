As the days become shorter and the sun sets in the late afternoon, homes can lose the sense of security that the daylight hours provide. However, adding the necessary exterior and interior lighting will result in a well-lit, illuminated home that gives the appearance of someone being home, no matter where you are. Read on for home security tips to consider as daylight hours decrease.

Create a package drop-off zone

If you receive many packages delivered—and who doesn’t during the holiday season—consider installing a package delivery box by your front door. This box can safely and securely house packages that are delivered to your home, help reduce packages being stolen from your porch, or give insight if you’re not home.

Install smart window treatments

Smart window treatments will allow you to open and close the shades from your smartphone when you’re not home. This will allow you to close the window treatments if you’re arriving home late and give you the ability to open and close them when you’re on vacation, so it gives the appearance that someone is home.

Light up pathways and driveways

Illuminating your driveway and front entry pathway will keep your guests safe as they walk up to your front door in the evening. This lighting will help guests see the ground, potentially avoiding tripping hazards.

Create a landscape lighting plan

A landscape lighting plan will illuminate your home and the surrounding yard. This is a way to beautifully highlight the house’s architectural details while also ensuring the home is so well-lit that there’s no chance of anyone unwelcome entering your property.

Install motion sensor lighting

Installing motion sensor lighting, particularly in more isolated areas of your home, such as the side yards, can help deter anyone from trying to sneak around the side of the house.

Change the garage door code

Changing the garage door code regularly is a wise decision if you’ve shared it with others in the past. Changing the code during the change of seasons is a good way to remember to reprogram it.

Install smart systems

Lighting: Exterior smart lighting will allow you to turn the lights on from your phone, no matter where you are.

Security: With a smart home security system, you can view any footage of unusual activity on your smartphone. Many cameras have night vision, allowing you to see any activity directly on your phone, adding security.

Upgrade to a video doorbell

A video doorbell lets you see who is ringing the doorbell from your smartphone and communicate with them if you choose. Whether you’re home and don’t feel comfortable opening the door or you’re away and want to give the illusion that someone is home, you will have all activity outside your front door recorded.