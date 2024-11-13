Smart home technology does more than make your home an energy-efficient machine with lower energy bills. Incorporating smart home technology throughout your house can help you be more comfortable and spend less time on household tasks, allowing you to relax, entertain, and rest during the winter months. Read on for smart home upgrades to make this winter.

Dishwasher

A Wi-Fi-enabled dishwasher allows you to check the status of the wash cycle from your phone so you know when it’s time to unload the dishwasher without interrupting the wash cycle. In some models, you can also start it remotely, for the evenings when you’re already tucked into bed or the morning when you’ve rushed out the door without turning on the dishwasher. Some models also have the functionality to alert you if there is an issue, such as a leak.

Oven

A smart oven provides the convenience of preheating the oven from your phone, which can be helpful for getting a head start on making dinner before you even arrive home. You can also monitor the oven from a distance, allowing you to check on the dinner if you’re wrapping up a conference call from your home office or if you’re in the middle of helping with homework.

Refrigerator

A smart refrigerator will enable you to assess its contents from your smartphone. You can see what you already have to determine what you need when you’re at the grocery store. It can also alert you when food is about to expire. Smart refrigerators may also be able to look at recipes and read them to you as you prepare the meal.

Pet food dispenser

If you plan on arriving home later than usual, a pet food dispenser can ensure that your pet doesn’t go hungry when waiting for you. It will also let you automate your pet’s meals, cutting back on prep time and helping establish a feeding schedule.

Air purifier

A Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier can help keep winter germs at bay. It traps viruses, bacteria, dirt, and debris, and you can review your home’s air quality on your smartphone. You can also control it via your smartphone to adjust the settings before you arrive home.

Home security system

Having a home security system you can control from your smartphone can give you peace of mind when you’re away for the day or for the entire month. You can also control the alarm from your phone and view camera footage.

Vacuum

Running the vacuum when you’re tackling your other household chores can be a significant time saver. Its sensors enable the vacuum to maneuver seamlessly throughout your home with limited involvement from you.

Lighting

An intelligent lighting system can allow you to control your home’s lighting when you’re not home. You can turn on the lights from your smartphone to give the appearance of someone’s home. Or, if you left in the morning and forgot to turn off the lights, you can easily control them from your phone.