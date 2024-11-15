UCO—a subsidiary of Stellar MLS—has entered into a landmark agreement with the National Association of REALTORS® India as an advisor to successfully launch an MLS across India.

Founded in 2008, NAR India is a nonprofit organization that facilitates the professional development of its members and promotes the highest standards and accreditation in the national real estate industry, a release stated. It is one of only two countries to hold the NAR designation; Canada is the other.

UCO stated it will consult with NAR India’s team to guide in areas including the establishment of an MLS, technology, business strategy, organizational setup and vendor management.

“We are delighted to align with NAR India, a highly respected organization that shares our values of quality customer service, trust and data integrity to benefit the burgeoning real estate market in India,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. “This is a significant nationwide initiative, and we are proud to share our expertise in establishing the MLS concept across India and be a part of NAR India’s mission to utilize the power of collaboration, transparency and an efficient marketplace.”

Cowen also noted the alignment’s potential benefits to Stellar MLS’s Florida customers, such as through referral opportunities.

“The partnership between UCO and NAR India marks a pivotal moment for the Indian real estate industry,” said Amit Chopra, president of NAR India. “It brings cutting-edge MLS expertise to India, fostering transparency, trust, and professionalism in our market.”

Tarun Bhatia, vice chairman and chair-global of NAR India, added this agreement “also creates exciting opportunities for Indian REALTORS® to showcase properties to a global audience, particularly NRIs, fostering stronger international connections.”

Sumanth Reddy, chairman of NAR India, concluded that the organization is “proud to embark on this journey with UCO and look forward to the transformative impact it will have on our members and the industry as a whole, opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration.”

Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, UCO vice president of Global Markets and Stellar MLS vice president of Technology and Innovation, noted the shared synergies between UCO and NAR India.

“India is a complex, diverse market with different languages and cultures within the country, and UCO’s experience in accommodating regional differences and helping build scalable MLS systems will be invaluable in developing a sustainable MLS framework,” he said. “Indian society is very highly digitized, and that is critical to a successful MLS and the ecosystem around it.”

For information about UCO and Stellar MLS, visit stellarmls.com/global.