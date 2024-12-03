Above, from left, Melody Contreras and Becky Dwaileebe

RE/MAX LLC has announced that new franchisee RE/MAX Horizon has launched operations in Tucson, Arizona. This office is a new venture by Becky Dwaileebe and Melody Contreras, team leaders of Eclipse Real Estate Group at Realty Executives. According to the firm, they have consistently ranked in the top 1% in Tucson for real estate sales since 2019. RE/MAX Horizon will operate with 20 agents, the firm said.

A release notes that Dwaileebe and Contreras, seasoned agents with a strong history in the Tucson market, sought more independence in their next step. The duo, both former RE/MAX agents themselves, chose to partner with RE/MAX due to the strength and recognition of the brand, they said..

“We wanted something different, and RE/MAX checked all the boxes,” said Dwaileebe. Contreras adds, “It gives us the freedom to do things our way, while still benefiting from the brand’s powerful presence.”

Transitioning from successful agents to brokerage owners, Dwaileebe and Contreras are committed to expanding an environment where agents at all levels – whether brand new or seasoned professionals – feel supported and empowered to grow, they said.

“We built a culture focused on mentorship and collaboration,” said Dwaileebe. “Our continued goal is to provide the tools, guidance, and opportunities agents need to succeed, no matter where they are in their careers.”

The new office will also build on their joint philosophy of personal and professional growth. Both Dwaileebe and Contreras are passionate about creating an agent-centric environment that supports both team-based and independent agents.

“This is the next natural step for us, but it’s really just the beginning of what’s to come,” said Contreras. “We want to create a positive culture where agents can thrive in a fun, competitive environment.”

For more information, visit remax.com.