While it is a great idea to be setting goals year-round, there is no doubt that New Year’s Day marks a natural time for reflection and hopes for growth in the coming year. If you are thinking of creating a goal for 2025, be sure to use your motivation now to create the framework for a habit down the road, this way you’ll stay on track even when it’s not as exciting to continue reaching for your goal.

Eat Less Processed Foods

It’s true that most (if not all) foods are processed to some degree, but most scientists and nutrition experts agree that highly processed foods don’t serve our health goals well. This year, instead of opting for a fad or complicated diet, consider making your goal more simple and more precise. Create a goal of eating less processed foods and more whole vegetables. This simple swap can revitalize your health without cutting all your favorite foods entirely, making it a reasonable yet helpful goal for the year ahead.

Foster More Community

Community is something we all need to feel fulfilled, and studies have shown that those who have a good communal connection have enhanced mental health outcomes. Fostering a sense of community and getting involved in your local area can increase your emotional satisfaction while also making other’s days a little brighter. Consider joining a local club or hobby group, volunteering at your local nursing home, or coaching or tutoring kids in your area. Whatever you choose, be sure it is something you can commit to long-term. Developing stronger relationships in your area can prevent the loneliness and lack of connection that arose after the COVID-19 pandemic and can simply make your days less boring.

Pick a New Skill

Now is the time to hone that skill you have always thought would be fun to learn. Whether you choose a new language, learn to dance, enroll in a sewing course, or something else entirely, there’s no doubt that learning a new skill is an excellent goal for the new year. Just be sure you track your progress in a way that is both measurable and reasonable. Signing up for a course or joining a hobby group can be an excellent way to keep you on track with your practice.