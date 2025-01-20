Storing your seasonal items can be a big chore, especially if you don’t have a creative means to put everything away at the end of the season. It can be even more difficult if you are short on space.

Multipurpose Furniture

Opt for multipurpose furniture to store your seasonal items appropriately without taking up room in your garage or shop. Look for items like ottomans, benches, or coffee tables with hidden compartments for storing off-season throw blankets or small decor items.

Overhead Storage

Seasonal decor items only come out once a year, so if you have the place to add storage space, it can make sense to install overhead racks in the garage or basement for bulky (but light) items like wreaths, lights, or other bulky decorations. While harder to reach when you need it, these out-of-the-way storage options are ideal for items you only access annually.

Color Coordinate

Labeling each tote or bin is traditional wisdom, but it only gets you so far. Instead of using opaque boxes where the label can get covered up, consider opting for clear totes where you can see the items inside. Alternatively, opt to color coordinate by choosing a colorful tote that represents the holiday or season. For example, choose orange for Halloween or Fall decor, while a light pastel can clearly indicate spring decorations.

Seasonal Rotation

For small homes with limited storage, designating a tote or two is ideal for all of your staple decor items. If you have a few staple seasonal items that come out annually, opt for a seasonal rotation. During each season, swap some items from storage into your decor and place the previous seasons into the bin. This allows for select seasonal items to be on display while smartly using the little storage you have. It can also be helpful in larger homes as an easy option to keep clutter at bay and prevent overdecorating.

Store in Layers

Use decor to keep other decor items safe. Instead of using up valuable space and creating waste with newspaper or packing peanuts, use decorative linens and blankets in between your glass ornaments or decor pieces. You’ll save room storing both items and once, and won’t need to purchase reusable packing items again next year.