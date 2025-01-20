Creating a pet-friendly space doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style and sophistication. Choosing decor that supports your personal style goals while remaining durable and comfortable for your pet is key.

Choose Easy-to-Clean Flooring

Carpeting and rugs may look nice when new and fresh, but they quickly can become problematic when exposed to pet stains. Opt for durable and pet-friendly flooring like tile, vinyl, or laminate. These options are scratch-resistant and easy to clean if a pet mess occurs. If you do opt for area rugs, be sure to choose rugs with colors and patterns that are more likely to hide fur and dirt. For your household’s and your pet’s safety, anchor any rugs with non-slip pads to prevent sliding.

Opt for Durable Furniture

Furniture fabrics can look shabby after extended exposure to pets, especially if you let your pets lounge on the furniture. To keep your furniture more durable, opt for durable fabrics and ask about stain-resistant options like microfiber, leather or treated materials. You can also opt for furniture covers that can easily be removed and cleaned. If you have a cat in your home, consider getting a scratching post so your furniture doesn’t get utilized instead.

Decorate With Pet-Friendly Plants

Greenery can make your home look welcoming and offer an extra touch of home and class to your decor. Unfortunately, common household plants can be toxic to pets. Opt for pet-safe house plants, and be sure to do your research before you bring a new plant into the house. Cats and dogs alike have various plant types that are toxic to them. For a good option that is friendly to dogs and cats alike, consider an Areca Palm.

Create a Cozy Spot for Your Pet

A pet-friendly home wouldn’t be complete without a comforting spot for your best friend. Invest in a comfortable pet bed that complements your decor, use washable cushions or blankets for extra style and comfort for your pet. If you have a crate or litter box, consider opting for a furniture piece that has a built-in compartment to house the litter box or crate to minimize the eyesore.

Use Baskets for Pet Gear

Just like with children’s toys, pet toys strewn about can be an eyesore. Use decorative baskets or bins to store pet toys, leashes, and grooming supplies so they are out of the way and organized (while remaining accessible).