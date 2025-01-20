Winter has its share of germs that seem to spread rapidly; if you are hoping to keep yourself and your household free of winter illnesses, there are some things you can do in your home to help keep everyone healthy.

Keep Air Fresh

Proper ventilation is good for your home and your household’s health. Open windows occasionally to let in fresh air and reduce indoor pollutants and germs. To keep your house free of allergen-causing mildew, use exhaust fans in bedrooms and kitchens to minimize moisture buildup. Consider using an air purifier for added allergen-reduction benefits within your home.

Maintain Your HVAC

Your HVAC works hard this time of year to keep your family warm and cozy throughout the winter season. Keep it operating at its best by properly maintaining your HVAC and regularly changing your HVAC filters. Filters should be replaced every 1-3 months, depending on your air quality and lifestyle. Consider opting for a filter that will trap bacteria, allergens, and viruses.

Sanitize High-Traffic Surfaces

High-traffic touch-points like door handles, light switches, and remote controls are easy ways to transfer colds and germs. This is especially true when you are housing winter or holiday guests and more traffic is coming through your home. Regularly clean and disinfect these areas and areas that children touch frequently like tablets, video game controllers or keyboards to prevent the sharing of winter colds throughout the household. This isn’t also an excellent time to remind household members to wash their hands frequently. encourage everyone in the house to wash their hands with soap and warm water and to practice good hygiene when they or others have a cold.

Remove Allergens

With household members indoors more frequently during the winter months, indoor allergens can be at their peak. Remember that your case of the sniffles may not be from a winter bug. Take note of any potential allergens that may be causing you or household members any strife. While beautifully scented, fragrant candles, soaps, and perfumes can cause indoor allergens to affect household members. This is especially true during winter, when the home has less airflow from open windows or doors. If you decorate with fresh Greenery during the holiday or winter seasons, be careful to know if any family members have reactions. Greenery can bring in molds and mildew that can trigger allergies for sensitive individuals.