Your garage door is likely one of the first things that people notice about your home, but the garage door can affect more than your property’s curb appeal. If the garage is attached to the house, the door can affect your home’s energy efficiency, as well as your family’s security. These are some things to think about when shopping for a new garage door.

Consider the Climate in Your Region

Garage doors can be made with one or more layers. The way a garage door is built affects the amount of insulation it provides. When you compare doors, you’ll see a range of R-values listed. The higher the R-value, the better a garage door’s insulating properties.

If you live in a region that has cold winters, you’ll want to select a garage door with a high R-value. If your area has a moderate climate, a door with a lower R-value can suit your needs.

Explore Different Materials

Garage doors are manufactured with numerous materials, each with pros and cons. Garage door costs can vary widely depending on the material and style you choose.

Steel is durable and easy to maintain, but it can get dented if it’s struck by a vehicle or a blowing object. Steel can be manufactured to resemble other materials, and a wide range of colors are available.

Fiberglass garage doors are popular for their durability. Fiberglass can resist dents, as well as insect and moisture damage. Fiberglass garage doors can closely resemble wood, and they’re affordable.

Some homeowners choose wood garage doors because of their beautiful appearance. The drawback is that garage doors made entirely of wood are less durable than doors made of other materials, like steel or fiberglass. The price of wood garage doors depends on the species used to make them.

Garage doors made with a composite material offer the aesthetics of natural wood, without the drawbacks. Composite doors have multiple layers that consist of wood fibers and other materials. That makes composite garage doors more resistant to moisture than doors constructed with real wood.

Aluminum is a lightweight material that can resist corrosion, which makes it an appealing choice for a region that gets a lot of rain or snow. Aluminum garage doors come in a range of contemporary designs that often feature a series of glass or acrylic panels.

Vinyl garage doors are lightweight, durable and affordable. They can resist damage from moisture, insects, collisions and blowing objects. Vinyl doors have multiple layers and vary in terms of their insulating properties.

Find the Right Garage Door for Your Home

Garage door manufacturers offer a stunning array of options. Before you start shopping for a new garage door, think about what’s important to you and how much you’re comfortable spending. That will help you decide which materials to focus on, narrow your options and find a door that fits your needs, your home’s design and your budget.