RE/MAX has announced the launch of its 2025 National Advertising Campaign. The campaign takes a fresh and modern approach, showcasing the trust in and professionalism of RE/MAX affiliates and what sets them apart from other real estate agents. It builds on the foundation created by decades of successful sales and effective marketing.

RE/MAXC stated that the campaign highlights the value its agents bring to the homebuying and selling experience. With a creative, dynamic approach the 2025 ads are designed to resonate with today’s consumers, including Gen Z and Millennials entering the housing market for the first time. The ads will be featured across a range of media channels, including TV, video, social media, display and search ads.

“Consumers need to know that the real estate agent they choose to work with is the most trusted, most professional, most effective and most valuable one around,” said Abby Lee, RE/MAX holdings executive vice president of marketing, communications and events. “The 2025 campaign represents a powerful evolution of our messaging—focusing on the trust that has made RE/MAX the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the U.S. and Canada year after year.”

The 2025 campaign marks the 10th consecutive year of collaboration between RE/MAX and award-winning agency Camp + King, a release noted. To help inform the campaign, Camp + King stated it conducted a comprehensive consumer study to uncover what consumers are looking for in a real estate agent. According to the company, the study found that trust was number one.

“We know that trust is the primary driver in choosing an agent and it’s in short supply these days. RE/MAX is the most productive real estate network in the world and RE/MAX agents are not only the most experienced, but they are also the most trusted,” said Jamie King, CEO of Camp + King. “We wanted to press that advantage with this campaign and help set a predisposition to choosing a RE/MAX agent.”

Other key highlights of the 2025 campaign include:

Fresh, bold and creative: TV, web and social spots with bold text, catchy music and witty copy—no actors, just real impact.

Expanded social presence: Campaign spans Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit featuring user-generated content to enhance authentic connections with potential buyers and sellers.

Exclusive assets for affiliates: RE/MAX affiliates gain access to a robust suite of materials including new TV spots, social media ads and digital content to customize and boost local engagement.

Year-round engagement: Campaign continues throughout 2025, empowering affiliates to leverage top-quality, branded materials locally.

“Our goal is to make sure the RE/MAX network stays connected with the RE/MAX brand throughout the year and gets loud about who they are and what they can deliver to homebuyers and sellers,” added Lee. “World-class advertising is just one way that RE/MAX delivers an unparalleled experience to affiliates. Whether through traditional media or new social platforms, we’re committed to providing them with the tools and support they need to effectively market themselves and grow their businesses while delivering an elevated experience to homebuyers and sellers.”

