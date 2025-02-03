The February issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at RISMedia’s 2025 class of Real Estate Newsmakers. Featured are the real estate professionals who made headlines and changed the game in 2024, powering through continued market and industry challenges to be successful and have an impact.

On the Cover

Introducing RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers

Guiding the Industry Forward

From the NAR settlement and ongoing lawsuits to economic woes and media backlash, 2024 will officially go down as one of the most tumultuous years in the history of residential real estate. But while the challenges proved insurmountable to some, many seized the opportunity to embrace change, innovate, educate and succeed. While some succumbed to the pressure, others rose to the occasion and shined. These are our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers. Our eighth annual class of Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrated a wide array of accomplishments in 2024, but the name of the game was perseverance as the real estate industry as we knew it confronted existential change. Learn even more about our 2025 Newsmakers in our annual Real Estate Newsmakers directory at rismedia.com/2025-newsmakers.

Inside our class of 2025 Newsmakers:

The 2025 Hall of Fame

The Crusaders

The Achievers

The Influencers

The Luminaries

The Trailblazers

The Futurists

