Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has continued expansion in the Greater San Antonio Metropolitan area with the affiliation of woman-owned Running S Realty LLC.

Based in Stockdale, Texas and serving the state’s southern and central regions, the firm is led by Louise Stoever Baumann, a seventh-generation Texan, a second-generation real estate broker and credentialed Luxury Home Specialist and a Texas Residential Leasing Specialist.

Joining Baumann at the firm are several knowledgeable residential and commercial real estate professionals, including her two sons, Justin and Jerry Metcalf.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Running S Realty, Baumann and her team will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s resources such as technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching. Baumann cites the brand’s marketing resources and CRM as primary reasons for the affiliation.

“(Affiliation) was the clear solution when we wanted to bring our company into the future. We pride ourselves on our ability to be well-rounded, both professionally and personally,” said Baumann. “I was born and raised in Stockdale, I’ve been a Chamber of Commerce Director, and I watched my father work as Superintendent of the Stockdale ISD from the 50s into the 80s. This is my home, and I consistently work to make it the best it can be. I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by people who feel the same about helping others see the beauty in our community. When Stockdale prospers, so do we!”

“Family is at the heart of everything we do at the CENTURY 21 brand and Louise reflects that sentiment perfectly,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her family has been living in Texas since well before any of us came along, and she’s been able to watch the evolution of Texan real estate firsthand, starting with her father’s company, and now with her own. With her own two sons beside her, she’s continuing to pass along her family legacy, and we can’t wait to help her do so with the support of the CENTURY 21 resources.”

