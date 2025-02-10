Century 21 Real Estate has announced the continued expansion of its network along the border of Florida and Georgia with the latest affiliation of Crest Realty, based in St. Marys, Georgia.

The firm is led by Sarah Wood, who joined the real estate industry in 2012 and later founded the brokerage in 2019, according to a release. Century 21 noted that the majority of Wood’s company is also comprised of military spouses or military veterans, who are well-versed with military relocation, which is important to Wood as the spouse of a Navy Veteran. Their excellent reputation extends throughout their service areas of Camden, Charlton and Glynn counties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Crest Realty, Wood stated that she plans to continue to enhance her pre-existing marketing efforts using the brand’s vast network of tech and tools.

“I knew it was time to join a larger real estate network so the agents and clients could have access to state-of-the-art tools and services,” said Wood. “However, we operate on the mantra that professionalism doesn’t need to come at the expense of having fun and being yourself, so we had to make sure we found a brand that embraced our philosophy. Fortunately, when we looked into Century 21 Real Estate, it was easy to see they weren’t some stiff major corporation, but instead, it was a group of amazing people who were quick to embrace us as who we are.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, commented: “Sarah does an excellent job at standing apart from her competition. She’s developed an unmistakable personality for her business, and she also offers invaluable knowledge of the area’s military-based real estate industry. It’s always a pleasure to support someone who finds genuine joy in what we do, and in this case, it’s even more exciting that we get to do so while benefiting our nation’s service members.”

