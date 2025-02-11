Century 21 Real Estate has announced a new multiyear partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS). The brand will serve as the Official Real Estate Services Partner of MLS, the MLS All-Star Game, and MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Starting in 2025, Century 21 stated that its brand will integrate into national broadcasts on MLS Season Pass, produce in-stadium promotions and will also have an on-site presence at the League’s milestone events. In addition, this multiyear agreement features an extensive series of activations for the CENTURY 21 brand throughout the season, including premium ticket and hospitality opportunities at MLS matches across North America.

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with Major League Soccer,” said Tori Keichinger, VP and head of Marketing for Century 21. “One of our core missions as a brand is to create impactful connections with the communities agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand serve every day. This collaboration allows us to connect directly with the diverse and passionate MLS fanbase to enhance our brand’s visibility and loyalty and further solidify the CENTURY 21 brand’s position as the most respected and the most recognized name in real estate*. Whether engaging with their local MLS teams or getting involved with their own community soccer clubs, CENTURY 21 franchisees will be able to build valuable relationships to help build their businesses.”

Century 21 noted that the partnership with MLS will serve as the first broad scale media launch of the brand’s “Joy of Home” campaign, launched in November 2024. This collaboration will give the CENTURY 21 brand the platform to connect with MLS’ engaged fanbase, helping to fuel business opportunities for the thousands of real estate agents affiliated with the global brand. MLS will also collaborate with the brand on developing digital and out-of-home marketing campaigns and exciting on-site experiences to not only drive franchise and brokerage expansion but inspire pride and accomplishment amongst the CENTURY 21 brand’s talented network of independent real estate agents.

“As we look ahead to our 30th season we are thrilled to welcome Century 21 Real Estate to the Major League Soccer family,” said Greg Millard, MLS SVP of Brand Alliances. “MLS is driven by the unmatched enthusiasm that fuels every game and every fan experience, and together with the CENTURY 21 brand, we’ll engage with fans in ways that directly support its network of agents across the country.”

Through this agreement, a release noted that Century 21 also becomes an official partner of MLS NEXT Pro, the professional men’s soccer league in the U.S. and Canada that completes the pro player pathway to MLS first teams.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.