Top, members of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation present a donation check to 914 Cares. Bottom, Carol McCann, far right, Orange County, New York regional director, presents a donation check to members of the Wallkill Boys & Girls Club.

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, (HGAR) has announced it has donated a total of $101,750 to 52 charities and non-profit organizations throughout New York’s Hudson Valley and beyond in 2024. As it enters its 12th year of fundraising, the foundation is gearing up for another successful year of providing financial assistance to those organizations dedicated to helping the needy in the New York metro area and elsewhere, the company noted.

“The mission of our REALTOR® Foundation is to give back to those in need in the many communities where our members live and work,” said Ralph Gabay, president of the HGRF. “Due to the generosity of our members and sponsors, we were able to distribute a record amount of donations to local non-profit organizations that support our local communities and help them thrive. We also encourage our members to volunteer their time as well as provide financial support.”

The foundation’s 2024 events included a series of popular pub nights in various locations throughout the Bronx and Hudson Valley, a dance competition gala, individual donations and corporate sponsorships, a release noted.

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, HGFR has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.

For more information visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.