When building an e-commerce shop, you don’t waste time creating payment rails—you turn to Shopify, which has already built that infrastructure. This allows you to focus on what makes your brand unique. Realfinity is bringing this same approach to real estate professionals, providing the infrastructure for agents looking to seamlessly offer mortgage services.

Embedded finance: A game-changer for real estate agents

Embedded finance is rapidly reshaping financial services, with lending emerging as one of its next major frontiers. Realfinity is at the forefront of this trend by embedding mortgage origination directly within real estate transactions. This allows agents to offer financing at the point of sale. The result? A cost-efficient, scalable distribution network that dramatically lowers customer acquisition costs compared to traditional lenders leading to more competitive mortgage rates.

Why dual-licensing matters

With dual-licensing, agents can offer mortgage services alongside real estate transactions, enhancing their value proposition and unlocking significant additional earnings. The Realfinity platform helps real estate agents capitalize on this opportunity by simplifying loan origination and processing.

This approach is transforming how mortgages are offered, sold, and distributed by eliminating compliance and technology barriers. Agents can enhance client value while safeguarding their income amid industry changes.

The three core pillars of Realfinity’s platform

Capital markets: Cost to originate a loan

Traditional lenders have long struggled with high origination costs due to fixed overhead and expensive customer acquisition models. Realfinity’s embedded lending platform allows its B2B partners to offer bare metal rates directly at point-of-sale.

Compliance

The rise of embedded finance is reshaping lending. The Realfinity platform allows non-financial service providers to use the existing and built-in compliance infrastructure, including loan disclosures and lending compliance checks.

Decisioning

Users can accelerate pre-approvals with Realfinity’s advanced credit decisioning engine and real-time validations. Instantly assess a borrower’s financial health—including credit history, income, and employment status—to enable faster, data-driven loan approvals.

If you would like to learn more about the Realfinity platform, visit https://rfm.io/.