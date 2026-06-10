Decisions about data vendors are, at their core, decisions about operational efficiency and marketplace integrity.

MLSs serve as the governing institutions of their local real estate markets. They establish rules of cooperation, ensure accurate and timely information and provide the shared system that enables professionals to serve consumers effectively.

At the center of that responsibility is data. How it is collected, validated, licensed and distributed directly impacts transparency, reliability and trust across the market. Maintaining clear stewardship of that data is foundational to how the market functions.

As MLSs evaluate new technologies and vendor proposals, the implications extend beyond adding another tool. These decisions shape how data moves through the ecosystem and whether additional parties are introduced into that flow.

When a third party manages data access, the structure of the ecosystem changes. Another system is introduced into the data flow. Another organization becomes involved in licensing and governance. Additional dependencies and potential latency can emerge. Over time, this can make it less clear who manages access, who is accountable for performance and how reliably data reaches those who depend on it.

At the same time, the need for innovation is real and growing. MLS leaders are focused on meeting the evolving needs of brokers and agents and enabling new capabilities through data. The question is not whether to innovate, but how.

At FBS, we believe innovation should strengthen the MLS’s role as data steward, not complicate it. With Flexmls, Spark API and Datamart working as a unified platform, MLSs manage and govern their data from the start. Brokers retain control over listing distribution, while MLSs establish the licensing and access frameworks that ensure accountability across the data lifecycle. This approach allows MLSs to maintain consistency and accountability, deliver reliable access to members and partners, support innovation through APIs and reduce operational complexity. Innovation does not require adding layers between the MLS and the data it stewards. It requires strong governance, reliable infrastructure and clear accountability.

These are strategic decisions with long-term implications. The data powers the marketplace, and the pivotal role of the MLS in safeguarding that responsibility helps protect the integrity of the market itself.

As MLSs evaluate their options, the focus should remain on maintaining clear stewardship of their data, simplifying operations and positioning their organizations to serve the best interests of the marketplace.

For more information, visit https://wearefbs.com.