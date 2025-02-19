Julia Lashay Israel, head of Inclusion and Belonging at Keller Williams Realty International, was named an Influencer on RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers list earlier this month. She was recognized for her workshops and leadership courses held throughout 2024, as well as her “Color of Money” podcast, covering ways to increase housing wealth in Black and other marginalized communities.

For the first entry in our Newsmaker Spotlight series, RISMedia and Lashay discussed her journey in leadership, the progress and challenges in advancing diversity and inclusion in real estate, and actionable steps professionals can take to close the homeownership gap and foster a more equitable industry.

Paige Brown: As the head of Inclusion and Belonging at Keller Williams Realty International, you’ve worked tirelessly to promote diversity and equity within the real estate industry. What positive changes have you seen since you took on this role in 2021, and where do you see the most room for growth?

Julia Lashay: Since becoming head of Inclusion and Belonging at Keller Williams Realty International in 2021, I’ve seen a significant shift in the industry’s willingness to embrace diversity as a business advantage and engage in meaningful conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion. There’s also a growing appetite for education on the history of real estate and its impact on communities. However, there is still ample room for growth in fostering empathy and active listening to seek understanding. This requires more open, honest conversations. My focus remains on making inclusion a shared responsibility while encouraging continuous learning and dialogue across every level of the organization.

PB: Black History Month is a time to reflect on the contributions of Black leaders. How do you believe real estate professionals can honor and support Black communities not just in February, but year-round?

JL: Real estate professionals can honor and support Black communities year-round by actively promoting homeownership; advocating for fair housing policies; appreciating the experience, resilience and contributions Black leaders have made to the real estate industry and the country; educating themselves about the history of housing discrimination to prevent history from repeating itself; and partnering with advocacy organizations that advocate for fair and equitable homeownership, like the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB).

PB: You’ve developed and taught an Inclusive Leadership course that has drawn more than 5,000 participants over the past two years. What are some key takeaways or lessons you hope your students carry forward into their real estate careers?

JL: The key lessons I hope my students take away include: regularly reflecting on and challenging personal biases to foster a more inclusive mindset; creating an environment where everyone feels valued, heard and included; cultivating a psychologically safe space where people feel comfortable sharing ideas and concerns without fear; integrating inclusive practices into everyday policies, processes and decision-making; and leading by example and consistently supporting and promoting inclusion efforts across all levels.

PB: Your podcast, Color of Money, focuses on increasing housing wealth in Black and other marginalized communities. What are some actionable steps real estate professionals can take to help close the homeownership gap?

JL: Real estate professionals play a crucial role in closing the homeownership gap by taking intentional, informed actions. First, it’s essential to learn about the history of discriminatory practices and policies that created the gap to ensure these injustices are not repeated.

With federal support for fair housing waning, agents can advocate for stronger state and local protections by supporting anti-discrimination and housing equity laws. Partnering with community-led initiatives and advocacy organizations like NAREB and other local groups focused on equitable homeownership is another impactful step.

Additionally, raising awareness through social media, public campaigns and storytelling can highlight both the challenges and successes of individuals in marginalized communities—building empathy, urgency and driving change.

By combining education, advocacy and community engagement, real estate professionals can be powerful allies in advancing fair and equitable homeownership opportunities.

PB: In 2024, you acquired the market center as the operating principal of Keller Williams Integrity Lakes, overseeing more than 270 agents. How has this leadership role shaped your approach to coaching agents and driving positive change in the industry?

JL: Stepping into the role of operating principal at Keller Williams Integrity Lakes in 2024 has deepened my commitment to empowering agents and fostering a culture of growth and inclusion. I’ve seen firsthand that sustainable success comes from investing in people, both professionally and personally. This role has allowed me to align business strategy with a mission-driven approach, ensuring that every agent has the tools and support they need to thrive.

Ultimately, this role is about empowering others to build lasting legacies, whether that’s through wealth-building, community impact or personal growth. It’s a privilege to lead with purpose and to shape the future of real estate through collaboration, education and equity.

PB: As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, what are your top goals for fostering a more inclusive, equitable and successful real estate industry?

JL: As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, my top goals for fostering a more inclusive, equitable and successful real estate industry focus on expanding education, promoting wealth-building and empowering leaders to drive meaningful change. I aim to speak at 10 major events. I’ve updated key courses—The Color of Real Estate 2.0 now goes beyond the history of land transfer to equip agents with the tools to engage in wealth-building conversations with their clients, while Mastering Inclusive Leadership provides actionable strategies for fostering inclusive environments.

Additionally, my upcoming book, The Color of Real Estate: Unlocking the Secrets to Generational Wealth, launching this spring, will offer insights and practical guidance to help bridge the wealth gap. Through these initiatives, I’m committed to empowering real estate professionals to be agents of change, ensuring a more equitable future for all.

RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase is sponsored by:



Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

RPR®

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing coverage and close-up interviews with our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.