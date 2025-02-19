NextHome announced today that James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson are partnering in the role of Chief Executive Officer. This future-focused collaboration was announced as NextHome stated it plans to accelerate its growth and pioneer what’s next in real estate.

“In this shifting market, hope isn’t a strategy; but a strategy gives everyone hope,” Robinson said. “This co-CEO structure empowers NextHome to ramp up our already winning strategy in a way that leaves no one behind.”

Dwiggins will drive national expansion with Vice President of Sales Charis Moreno, NextHome stated in a release, while Robinson will scale internal operations with Chief Operating Officer Tei Baishiki to handle the expected growth.

Robinson previously served as NextHome’s Chief Strategy Officer, innovating the company’s popular Humans Over Houses® slogan and branding. He also has an extensive background in real estate prior to joining the company, with experience in strategy, operations, sales training, recruitment and marketing.

Since founding the company in 2015, NextHome noted Dwiggins and Baishiki—alongside a corporate team of industry all-stars—have catapulted the company to the No. 1 ranked franchise in owner satisfaction across all industries as recognized by Franchise Business Review.

By changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online, NextHome stated that its franchise has grown to over 600 offices and nearly 6,000 members across the country. The company closed over 30,000 transactions in 2024 worth over $11B in volume.

By leveling up the CEO role, the company noted it is laying the groundwork to accelerate this growth–doubling office and agent count over the next four years with a target of 100,000 transactions annually.

For more information, visit https://www.nexthome.com/.