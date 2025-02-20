This week, my travels find me at home, reflecting on an inspiring moment from Tuesday afternoon’s HomeServices of America Leadership Meeting. Among the many topics we covered, one of the most impactful was our discussion of best practices—strategies and initiatives that moved the needle in 2024, driving results and creating lasting change.

We had the privilege of hearing from some of our most outstanding leaders, individuals whose dedication and vision led to remarkable achievements in key areas of our business. Because of their extraordinary performance, they were invited to share their insights with our entire leadership team—offering not just numbers, but the strategies, mindsets and decisions that propelled them forward.

As I listened to each leader, one word kept coming to mind: courage.

It took courage for Martha Mosier, Keith Conlon, and Vince Leisey to focus on strategic growth, proving that smart, intentional moves can drive both financial success and team expansion.

It took courage for Ann King to achieve unparalleled results, demonstrating the power of commitment in capturing market share.

It took courage for Larry Flick V to lead the charge in optimizing opportunities in mortgage and insurance, embracing innovation and efficiency in a complex landscape.

It took courage for Greg Mason to rethink space and operations, ensuring we remain agile and efficient in a changing market.

It took courage for Diane Glass to refine expenses without sacrificing excellence, making strategic decisions to position her team for long-term success.

It took courage for Gretchen Rosenberg to protect financial strength while balancing growth, demonstrating the importance of financial stewardship in leadership.

It took courage for Dan Mlnarik to drive unit and volume growth, proving that bold leadership can yield extraordinary results even in uncertain times.

Each of these leaders faced unique challenges, yet their response was the same: they stepped forward with determination, clarity and courage.

The ability to lead with courage is what separates great leaders from good ones. True courage isn’t about being fearless—it’s about taking action despite fear. It’s about standing firm in your convictions when the easier choice might be to waver. And as I reflect on the essence of courageous leadership, a few key lessons stand out:

The courage to take risks

Success never happens in the comfort zone. The leaders we celebrated this week understood that in order to achieve extraordinary results, they had to embrace risk. Whether it was pioneering new strategies, investing in people or making tough business calls, they demonstrated the bravery to push beyond the status quo.

The courage to lead through uncertainty

If there’s one thing we can count on in business and life, it’s uncertainty. Markets fluctuate, consumer behavior shifts and unforeseen challenges arise. But courageous leaders don’t let unpredictability paralyze them. Instead, they navigate uncertainty with calm confidence, knowing that adaptability and decisiveness are key to success.

The courage to uphold values

Leadership isn’t just about hitting numbers; it’s about leading with integrity, authenticity and a commitment to doing what’s right. In moments where ethical dilemmas arise or when decisions become difficult, courageous leaders stay true to their values—even when it’s not the easiest path.

The courage to inspire others

Perhaps the most profound act of leadership is empowering and uplifting others. The leaders we honored this week didn’t just achieve personal success—they lifted their teams, encouraged innovation and created cultures where others felt safe to take risks and grow.

So, what’s the message?

Courage in leadership isn’t just about bold moves or fearless decisions—it’s about showing up every single day, even when things are tough, uncertain or uncomfortable. It’s about staying true to your mission, embracing challenges as opportunities and leading with a steady heart and a clear vision.

As we look ahead, I challenge each of us to reflect on our own leadership journeys. Where can we be more courageous? What bold steps are waiting to be taken? And most importantly—how can we inspire courage in those around us?

Because at the end of the day, success favors the bold—and in leadership, as in life, courage is the ultimate game-changer.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.