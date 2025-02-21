Real Estate Webmasters’ Morgan Carey (left) and Jeff Pady (right) with MaxWell Realty’s Bill Tarrabain (center)

Real Estate Webmasters, a leader in real estate technology, has marked over a decade of partnership with MaxWell Realty, one of Canada’s premier real estate companies. This collaboration has highlighted Real Estate Webmasters’ mission to empower the real estate industry with cutting-edge tools, personalized support and solutions that drive success.

From its early days designing MaxWell Realty’s brokerage website, Real Estate Webmasters has become an integral partner, providing services that include pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and search engine optimization (SEO). The collaboration has evolved alongside MaxWell Realty’s growth, addressing the unique needs of a large, multi-regional brokerage.

The recent upgrade to Real Estate Webmasters’ Renaissance platform represents a major milestone. Supporting nearly 1,500 REALTORS® across Alberta and beyond, Renaissance offers advanced features for property listings, lead conversion and client engagement. By adopting Renaissance, MaxWell Realty has equipped its agents with the technology to stay competitive and provide exceptional service.

Beyond technology, Real Estate Webmasters is also assisting MaxWell Realty through its E-Teams support program. Through this initiative, agents benefit from mentoring and actionable insights that help them maximize the platform’s potential. The technology company also offers MaxWell Realty preferred pricing on services, demonstrating a commitment to helping the brokerage thrive.

“Our relationship with MaxWell Realty is built on trust and a shared vision for innovation,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “We’ve worked closely with their team over the years to ensure we’re delivering the tools and strategies they need to succeed.”

MaxWell Realty has maintained a strong connection with Real Estate Webmasters’ leadership team, including Carey and Sales Manager Jeff Pady. Together with MaxWell’s President Bill Tarrabain, they’ve cultivated a partnership that goes beyond work.

MaxWell Realty, founded in Alberta in 1999, has grown from a local brokerage to a key player in Western Canada’s real estate market. At the helm is Tarrabain, a seasoned real estate professional with over 25 years of industry experience, who has guided MaxWell Realty with a forward-thinking approach—emphasizing the professional development of his team and equipping agents with the latest technology to stay ahead in a competitive market.

“Innovation and integrity are the cornerstones of our business,” says Tarrabain. “We thrive by staying ahead of the curve while staying true to our core values.”

Under Tarrabain’s leadership, MaxWell Realty has built a strong foundation of honesty, integrity and exceptional customer service. With more than a thousand REALTORS®, the brokerage has earned a reputation for its deep community connections and commitment to delivering the best buying and selling experiences.

For MaxWell Realty, the partnership with Real Estate Webmasters has been instrumental in blending tradition with progress. As the brokerage continues to expand its influence, Real Estate Webmasters remains dedicated to supporting its success through ongoing innovation and support.

The partnership between the two companies sets a strong example of how innovation, dedication and a customer-centric strategy can position organizations for continued growth in the evolving real estate market.

For more information on Real Estate Webmasters’ products and services, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.