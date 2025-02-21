Better Homes and Gardens has announced it has added Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Pathways to its brand. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, the boutique start-up brokerage will assist clients throughout Central Virginia with residential real estate, land sales, new construction and farms and estates.

The new firm is led by the trio of Marjorie Adam, Lance Hoover and Matthew Woodson, according to a release. Together, the three combine for over 65 years of real estate experience, with the majority of that time dedicated to serving the Charlottesville area.

Adam stated she is a second-generation real estate professional, who followed in her mother’s footsteps and now brings 29 years of experience specializing in marketing, negotiation, strategy and home staging to the young firm.

“Even though we’re still a very young company, affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate allows us to immediately compete with anyone else in our market,” said Adam. “The brand offers a robust support network of industry experts from around the country, and while we already believe in our own ability to problem-solve, we know their guidance can help us operate even more smoothly. The brand’s engaging marketing resources, best-in-class systems and tools and massive consumer database will allow us to make a splash as the newest face in Central Virginia Real Estate.”

Woodson said he is a native of the area, who grew up working in his family’s hardware store, where he learned at a young age that he was a natural people-person and salesman. His early aptitude for business led him to real estate in 2004.

“We take a very meticulous approach to everything we do, especially when it comes to client care,” Woodson said. “Our real estate careers are defined by this client-first mindset, as we obsess over finding the perfectly tailored solution to each person’s unique needs. We’re fully committed to being the exceptional real estate provider we know our community deserves.”

Hoover stated he is a local business owner, who has managed a renovation company on the side of his real estate career over the past 18 years. His passion for restoration and renovation projects has become his real estate specialty, and he is more than happy to share his expertise with any client looking to get involved with a fixer-upper.

“Marjorie, Matthew and I pride ourselves on our willingness to embrace change,” said Hoover. “While we know opening a new company is a big leap, we have the utmost confidence in our ability to handle whatever challenges come our way, especially with the backing of the Better Homes and Gardens ® Real Estate brand. We believe in solving problems before they arise, and that’s exactly why we want to work in lockstep with the brand from day one.”

Better Homes and Gardens stated that the partners are launching their new firm with the ultimate goal of providing personalized service to fellow residents of Central Virginia. Each of the firm’s three leaders offers specializations that serve to complement each other and guarantee that their firm’s clients will be met with well-rounded, informed guidance throughout the entire transaction process. Adam, Hoover and Woodson will foster a welcoming, friendly environment, where clients and agents alike can feel comfortable knowing their needs will be met with genuine compassion.

“We are looking forward to great things for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Pathways, thanks to the incredible careers of Marjorie, Lance, and Mathew,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Each of them has dedicated a significant part of their life to real estate, achieving success and, more importantly, building lasting relationships that go beyond transactions. Their leadership, ability to navigate today’s complex industry, and talent for connecting with people make us genuinely excited about the future of their brokerage and affiliated agents.”

