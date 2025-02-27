Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO)—a subsidiary of Stellar MLS—has announced it is connecting with international leaders, government officials and real estate pioneers to transform the industry on a global scale.

UCO stated it has been actively guiding MLS initiatives worldwide and has formed strategic partnerships with international real estate organizations across three continents. At the forefront of MLS discussions, UCO’s global leadership team has been contributing at major events in the U.S. and abroad.

“We welcome opportunities to share our expertise to foster global collaboration and lead the charge in MLS expansion,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS and UCO. “These conversations, in the U.S. and abroad, are critical to elevate real estate worldwide for the betterment of professionals, consumers, and our industry.”

Innovation, MLS and real estate technology in Egypt

UCO Vice President of Global Markets and Stellar MLS Vice President of Innovation and Technology Dr. Mathew Kallumadil was invited to meet with industry leaders and Egyptian government officials regarding the launch of the first established MLS in the country—Arab MLS—on the MLS’s role in economic and real estate development at the event “Technology Shaping the Future,” Feb. 13 in Cairo.

Dr. Kallumadil addressed some 1,000 industry professionals reinforcing how the MLS, powered by technology, is impacting real estate, a release noted. UCO currently serves as an advisor to Arab MLS, which is at the forefront of revolutionizing real estate in the Arab region.

“The MLS is the backbone of a modern, technology-driven real estate ecosystem,” said Dr. Kallumadil. “MLS platforms empower professionals with the tools needed to drive efficiency, accuracy, and market transparency. This launch in Egypt highlights the growing recognition that a well-structured MLS is essential for economic and real estate development, and UCO is proud to play a key role in this transformation.”

Clareity 2025: MLS goes global on a national stage

Stellar MLS alongside UCO’s global leadership team joined hundreds of industry professionals Feb. 17-19 at the 23rd annual CoreLogic Clareity conference in Arizona, the company stated.

UCO noted that the event drew the industry’s most influential leaders and outside experts to network and present fresh viewpoints on the relevant topics of 2025. One such topic of this event centered around global opportunities for the MLS and international investments, and UCO shared its expertise in MLS development and experiences with international market leaders.

“Expanding the MLS on a global scale requires more than just technology—it demands strategic collaboration, education, and a shift in industry mindsets and practices,” said Marion Weiler, UCO vice president of global markets and Stellar MLS vice president of marketing communications. “At UCO, we are committed to guiding these discussions and building the bridges necessary to unlock new opportunities for real estate professionals worldwide.”

Next Stop: India and advancing MLS adoption

UCO stated that leadership will travel to India for the National Association of REALTORS® India conference, “NARVIGATE,” March 21-22 in Delhi, where key decision-makers will discuss the value and need for an MLS system. UCO has been brought in as an expert advisor to guide the conversation and support the next steps to further transparency and efficiency in the Indian marketplace. UCO recently signed an agreement with NAR India, solidifying a partnership to advance MLS education and adoption across India.

For information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/global.