United® Real Estate has announced a merger within its South Florida operations. Real Estate Authority has merged with Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale (CRR), a United company supporting more than 1,200 agents.



Real Estate Authority founder, Michael Brownell, explains the strategic vision behind the merger:

“This union creates a unique opportunity to enhance the services and support offered to my 60 agents by tapping into the vast resources of CRR’s parent company, United Real Estate. My top priority is to ensure that my agents have access to world-class education, coaching, technology and brokerage support so they can excel in their field. CRR is one of the largest and most respected brokerages in South Florida and best-equipped to ensure they thrive.”

CRR Managing Broker, Michelle Sessor, shares how the union benefits all parties:

“I’ve known Michael Brownell for years, and his dedication and professionalism are reflected in the top-tier agents he attracts to his company. We are thrilled to welcome his talented team to CRR, and we look forward to leveraging Michael’s 18 years of experience as both a licensed agent and brokerage leader. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow and strengthen our market position.”

As part of the merger, Brownell will assume the role of Talent Attraction Specialist for CRR. In this position, Brownell will utilize his extensive recruiting experience, market knowledge and broad sphere of influence to attract top talent to CRR, further solidifying its presence in the competitive South Florida real estate market.

President of United Real Estate Rick Haase commented on the move:

“We are very pleased to welcome Michael and his team to CRR in South Florida. We have been growing very well in the region, even in the face of a persistent, challenging market. Michael and his agents add more growth fuel to the operation. Most importantly though, we will be able to deploy all our tools, services and support to all of his agents to help them grow and prosper.”



The merger represents a significant step in CRR’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing agents with the best tools and support in the industry, the company noted.



For more information, visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.