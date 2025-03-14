ERA Real Estate has announced its 2024 ERA® brand’s Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing affiliated brokerages and agents for their accomplishments, commitment to service and professional achievements. The announcement came during ERA Real Estate’s annual all-network conference, Fuel 2025, held Feb. 27 to March 1 in San Diego, California.

“Our ERA-affiliated companies and agents have gone above and beyond in 2024, surpassing their goals and achieving remarkable success,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA, we strive to empower our affiliates with cutting-edge technology, innovative resources and impactful programs, including coaching that can help elevate their businesses. We are thrilled to honor our 2024 ERA Circle of Success winners as well as Team ERA’s collective accomplishments and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the brand in the coming year.”

Highlights from the 2024 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

The ERA® brand Gene Francis Memorial Award for top all-around company–ERA Realty Center (Cedar City, Utah)

For over 35 years, ERA Realty Center has exemplified leadership through compassion, integrity and a commitment to excellence. Specializing in residential, commercial, land and property management, the brokerage’s seasoned agents utilize the ERA brand’s innovative technology and programs to prioritize customer satisfaction and agent success. ERA Realty Center has earned recognition as a top-performing brokerage with the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company, the highest honor an ERA-affiliated company can receive, a press release stated. Their commitment to community service, agent productivity, leveraging brand offerings, company growth and top-performing status truly set the standard for all ERA-affiliated companies.

The ERA® brand Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership–ERA Doty Real Estate (Jonesboro, Arkansas) and ERA TEAM Real Estate (Conway, Arkansas)

ERA Doty Real Estate and ERA TEAM Real Estate are deeply committed to giving back, actively participating in community service projects and fundraising efforts that promote inclusivity and compassion. Their initiatives foster a strong sense of unity and shared purpose among employees, reinforced by the motto “We are ERA strong” and a collective dedication to making a difference. The release noted that throughout 2024, the brokerages contributed 2,000 volunteer hours and donated over $145,000 to local relief organizations, charities and nonprofits, including Baxter and Marion County Tornado Relief, Make-A-Wish, Pulling for Vets, the Salvation Army, Read Across America and more.

The ERA® brand Unity Award for cultivating an inclusive community–ERA Realty Center (Cedar City, Utah)

ERA Realty Center is deeply committed to making homeownership accessible to everyone in the community through personalized real estate services. They emphasize education and support, particularly for first-time homebuyers, veterans and underserved communities, ensuring everyone has the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the home buying process. With diversity as a key priority, ERA Realty Center equips every agent to treat clients with fairness, integrity and respect. They actively partner with groups such as the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and local veterans, offering specialized classes and resources to help overcome barriers to homeownership. ERA Realty Center also volunteers at cultural events, supporting the Paiute Tribe’s rich heritage through pow-wows and other community celebrations. Their unwavering commitment to inclusivity, education and community service is vital in creating an inclusive community.

The ERA® brand Marketing Excellence Award–company–ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Florida)

ERA American Real Estate earned the ERA® brand Marketing Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. This year, the brokerage’s VIBE Team (Visibility, Identity, Branding, Engagement) focused on attracting top talent from competing brokerages while maintaining strong support for its existing agents through cutting-edge marketing strategies, the release noted. ERA also noted that the brokerage achieved success by leveraging the ERA® brand’s Coached Up program and insights from recruitment workshops, adding $20 million in sales from newly recruited agents. Alongside its recruitment efforts, ERA American Real Estate maintained a consistent, multi-channel marketing strategy, reaching clients through direct mail, digital advertising and email campaigns to drive engagement and growth.

The ERA® brand Marketing Excellence Award–agent/team–Kaylee Sullivan, American Real Estate ERA Powered (Lufkin, Texas)

Kaylee Sullivan with American Real Estate ERA Powered based in Lufkin, Texas, has taken her marketing strategies to the next level since joining the brand. Her dynamic personality and strong client connections through video and social media have earned her widespread local recognition, including two of Lufkin’s 2024 40 Under 40 awards for Top Realtor and Top Woman in Business, as well as the Lufkin Board of Realtors’ 2024 Rookie of the Year. By leveraging the ERA brand’s marketing tools, Kaylee has simplified her marketing efforts, enhanced her professionalism and automated client engagement, allowing her to work more efficiently. As a result, the company stated that she has more than doubled her business growth, increasing her sales from $3.5 million in 2023 to over $7 million in 2024.

The ERA® brand Jim Jackson Memorial Award–1st in service® company–category 1 (500 or more transactions)–ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

ERA Sunrise Realty is dedicated to being a lifelong real estate partner, ensuring clients make the right decisions at every stage of their home buying, selling and relocation journey. As a proud ERA® brand ambassador, the company upholds the legacy of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president, by delivering personalized customer service and driving increased sales productivity. With six offices across Georgia, ERA Sunrise Realty remains committed to putting clients’ needs first. This dedication has earned them the prestigious Jim Jackson Memorial Award for the second consecutive year and many years prior, recognizing their passion for excellence and service to their community.

The ERA® brand Jim Jackson Memorial Award–1st in service ® company–category 2 (100-499 transactions)–ERA Summit (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, ERA Summit has been a trusted name in their community since its founding in 1964, growing and evolving through generations. In 2022, Bridget Gilbert and Laura Garner assumed ownership of the firm, bringing a fresh vision for the company’s future while staying true to its legacy core values of exceptional customer service and unwavering integrity. Under their leadership, ERA Summit will continue its mission to make the home buying and selling process a friendlier, easier and more rewarding experience for clients.

The ERA® brand Jim Jackson Memorial Award–1st in service ® sales associate–Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Zackery Bobo’s real estate journey began right out of high school when he purchased his first investment property, sparking a passion that led him to expand his investment portfolio over the years. In 2019, he joined ERA Sunrise Realty, where he combined his love for real estate with his dedication to helping people. Zackery is driven by professionalism, a deep commitment to his clients and a genuine enthusiasm for the industry, making him a trusted partner in every transaction and a deserving recipient of the Jim Jackson Award.

The ERA® brand Jim Jackson Memorial Award–1st in service ® team–The Julie Bosma Team, ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Newburgh, Indiana)

The Julie Bosma Team with ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. in Newburgh, Indiana, is committed to putting clients first, delivering excellent service with a personal touch. Julie Bosma is a seasoned real estate professional with 20 years of experience. Her impressive accolades, including Top 10 Agent in her MLS region, Rookie of the Year finalist and the Jim Jackson Memorial Award, emphasize her dedication and expertise. The team prioritizes open communication to build strong relationships and help clients achieve their real estate goals. With their commitment to client success, the Julie Bosma Team sets the standard for excellence in the ERA® network.

The ERA® brand top all-around team–Team Blue, ERA Key Realty Services (Wilmington, Massachusetts)

Team Blue of ERA Key Realty Services is a real estate team based in Wilmington, MA, dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals in the Greater Boston area and Southern New Hampshire. The team is comprised of agents specializing in luxury real estate, new construction and relocation. With a strong social media presence and a commitment to delivering their services, Team Blue leverages key ERA® brand tools and resources to provide their clients with a seamless and personalized experience. This approach has allowed Team Blue to achieve increased year over year production, the release stated.

The ERA® brand Launch Award–ERA Prime Real Estate Group (Grand Blanc, Michigan)

ERA Prime Real Estate Group in Grand Blanc, Michigan joined the ERA® brand in April 2023. The brokerage is owned by Willie Ray III, a seasoned real estate professional and investor who founded the brokerage in 2017. Under Willie’s leadership, the firm has built a strong reputation for excellence and client-focused service. The brokerage has demonstrated rapid growth and industry leadership over the past year. In late 2023 and mid-2024, ERA Prime Real Estate Group announced acquisitions of three high-performing companies within just a few months of each other.

The ERA® brand Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for top all-around sales associate–Melinda Luntsford, ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Henderson, Kentucky)

After earning her real estate license, Melinda Luntsford wasted no time launching her career with ERA First Advantage Realty in Henderson, Kentucky. Her dedication, expertise in residential and investment properties and commitment to client success quickly propelled her career. ERA stated that over the years, she has earned several accolades, including the Top Agent of the Year in Henderson, KY by RealTrends, and The Gleaner’s Henderson’s Best Award and finalist for the ERA® brand Rookie of the Year. Melinda’s ability to leverage ERA’s brands powerful tools, combined with her passion for real estate has made her a standout agent, a true ERA brand champion and has allowed her to achieve increased year over year production.

The ERA® brand Rookie of the Year–Tyson Hansen, ERA Brokers Consolidated (Richfield, Utah)

Tyson Hansen of ERA Brokers Consolidated has been named the ERA brand’s Rookie of the Year, an honor that celebrates his hard work, passion and genuine commitment to his clients. A proud native of Sevier County, Tyson purchased his first townhome, in 2009, from foreclosure, a pivotal moment that ignited his love of real estate. After years of buying, fixing, selling and managing properties, in 2024 Tyson took a leap of faith, leaving his position as Richfield City’s finance director to pursue real estate full-time. Since then, he’s gone above and beyond for his clients, tackling everything from negotiating deals to mowing lawns, cleaning homes and making repairs to ensure every transaction is a success. With over 50 transactions under his belt, Tyson’s hands-on approach, problem-solving skills, and heartfelt dedication make him a standout agent and an example of the ERA network’s values.

ERA real estate distinctive properties SM Sapphire Award–Heather Baker, ERA Evergreen Real Estate (Bluffton, South Carolina)

Heather Baker has been a dedicated and successful full-time Realtor and longtime investor in the Lowcountry area for 13 years. Originally from Greenville, South Carolina, Heather is committed to creating lifelong relationships with her clients by delivering exceptional service. She is actively involved in the real estate community, serving as a board member for the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors and the Beaufort County MLS, Chairperson of the Jasper County Realtors Group, and as a member of both the South Carolina Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, the company stated. Heather is also a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, as well as a Hall of Fame inductee and a President’s Circle member for the National Association of Realtors RPAC. Through strategic networking on social media and active community engagement, she has successfully elevated her average price point. In 2024, she expanded her business by tapping into the ERA Distinctive Properties marketing program, securing three luxury listings. By leveraging tools and services from her brand and broker, Heather continues to grow her presence in higher-end real estate with remarkable success.

The ERA® brand office coordinator of the year–Teraye Tatum, ERA Strother Real Estate (Fayetteville, North Carolina)

Since joining ERA Strother Real Estate in 2015, Teraye Tatum has gained extensive experience across every department, building expertise in property management, sales, relocation and accounting. She also plays a vital role in managing systems for buyers and sellers, overseeing databases and information management and providing essential back-office support, the release noted. Teraye’s versatility, dedication and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset to ERA Strother Real Estate, contributing significantly to the company’s success.