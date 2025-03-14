Real estate software company Inside Real Estate has announced the acquisition of ListAssist, an AI-powered technology with intelligent tools for both property searches and marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome ListAssist to the Inside Real Estate family, and begin delivering this first-of-its-kind capabilities to our clients,” says Joe Skousen, chief executive officer at Inside Real Estate. “This tech leads the way on AI-Search, and this next chapter will revolutionize the entire search experience. Leveraging natural language search, image recognition, and other AI technology, in combination with the extensive experience we have in search across hundreds of thousands of websites, hundreds of millions of consumer experiences and trillions of data points, unlocks a new world of data and insights. The solutions will empower our customers to unlock the most powerful and engaging search experiences for their clients, with unparalleled speed, accuracy and engagement. It’s a huge win for us all.”

The company explains that ListAssist allows homebuyers to use natural, everyday language to find properties that match their specific needs, providing a tailored search experience without having to input any of the traditional search information, check boxes, or adhere to search parameters, and delivering accurate, hyper-customized results. Search information will be automatically processed in the back end of the system, directly in the BoldTrail CRM, so agents can generate smarter search alerts to boost engagement, foster trust, and deliver a better overall experience. Additionally, the technology automates the creation of property listing descriptions, analyzing property images and MLS details to generate polished, SEO-friendly content that enhances online visibility and draws in potential buyers, Inside Real Estate explained.

“We are incredibly excited to be joining Inside Real Estate, and we’re proud to have delivered AI solutions to tens of thousands of agents and some of the biggest, most trusted brands in the industry,” said Chris McGoldrick, founder of ListAssist. “Our New Zealand team is inspired by the big things to come, and we can’t wait to continue providing a market-leading experience for both consumers and agents alike.”

Inside Real Estate will host an Innovation Webinar on March 19th, where clients and prospects can learn more about the benefits of the acquisition. Register here.