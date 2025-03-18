The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced Miami, Florida-based HeyNow Homes has joined its national network. This strategic partnership signifies an important opportunity for HeyNow Homes, as JMG’s proven platform and referral pipeline promise to drive growth and elevate their platform, the company stated.

Led by John Henao and Hector Martinez, HeyNow Homes has established itself as a trusted name within the Miami Metro. With seven agents that cover from Port Saint Lucie to Homestead, HeyNow Homes will help significantly with expanding coverage around Miami, a press release noted.

“We are thrilled to have HeyNow Homes join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. HeyNow Homes founders John Henao and Hector Martinez will continue to operate the HeyNow Homes brand with the power of JMG behind them!”

“Our decision to join JMG was driven by a shared vision for growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” Henao said, “we saw a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with a talented team, leverage JMG’s robust resources, and continue expanding our impact in the industry. What really excites us is how well JMG’s platform aligns with our highly prospecting-based team. We thrive on making phone calls, connecting with people, and providing top-tier service, and JMG is giving us the perfect platform to scale that at a high level. This move allows us to grow quickly while being part of a firm that truly supports our strengths and long-term goals.”

Empowering growth with JMG’s industry-leading platform

JMG’s business model leverages proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals. The company noted that In 2024, JMG facilitated over 120,000 referrals, resulting in over $5 billion in closed sales.

To learn more about The Jason Mitchell Group, visit thejasonmitchellgroup.com.