Above: DeAnn Golden

Vitals:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Years in business: 62

Size: 27 branch offices, 1,300-plus sales associates

Regions Served: Metro Atlanta, the Southern Crescent, North Georgia Mountain and Lake Region

2024 Sales Volume: $3.9 billion

2024 Transactions: 6,852-plus

https://www.bhhsgeorgia.com

DeAnn Golden grew up in Athens, Georgia, watching her REALTOR® mother welcome people from all over the world into the community while helping families move across town to begin new chapters in their lives.

While pursuing her MBA, Golden realized that real estate wasn’t just a career choice; it was part of her DNA.

Golden’s 30-plus year professional journey has been shaped by hands-on experience across the industry, starting as a real estate receptionist at the front desk and growing into roles as a sales associate, trainer, coach, managing broker and regional manager.

Now, as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Golden heads an organization built on excellence, trust and service.

How did your market fare in 2024?

DeAnn Golden: Our market demonstrated resilience despite uncertainties and shifts. In 2024, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties achieved a near record-breaking $3.9 billion in sales volume. This success is a reflection of our 1,300-plus dedicated associates and the strategic innovations we’ve embraced.

Luxury real estate remained strong, fueled by an influx of buyers relocating to Atlanta for our thriving job market, favorable tax conditions and moderate climate. Low inventory levels kept demand high, sustaining home values and driving slight price increases across multiple price points. Our ability to equip agents with cutting-edge tools played a key role in empowering them.

What do you foresee for the year ahead?

DG: As we move further into 2025, we anticipate a measured growth trajectory. While interest rates and inventory levels will remain key factors, Atlanta’s appeal as a destination for both corporate relocations and lifestyle-driven moves will sustain demand across various market segments.

We expect sustained demand for luxury properties due to migration trends and wealth growth, while moderate price appreciation in high-demand areas is likely as inventory remains tight. By staying adaptable, embracing forward-thinking strategies and supporting our sales associates with the best tools, we are poised for another successful year in 2025 and beyond.

What unique perspectives do you believe women bring to real estate?

DG: First and foremost, both men and women bring unique and invaluable perspectives to real estate. We grow from differences in opinions and perspectives, and having respect for all is the cornerstone of success.

When you think in generalities of the “super-powers” that women often possess, it’s a capacity for nurturing, caring and raising others up from a relational side. These qualities contribute to a collaborative team environment, where communication is clear, challenges are addressed openly and mutual support drives success, which fuels loyalty across teams.

How do you champion women in your company?

DG: We are deeply committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture where women can thrive, too. I strive to serve as a role model for others who juggle the demands of life. Like many, I juggle a career with motherhood.

No matter our circumstances, we all navigate life’s highs and lows, striving to maintain strong marriages, friendships and a sense of balance along the way. I am transparent about my journey—the good, the bad and the ugly—because I want to convey to others that balance is essential, your health is imperative and every moment we are gifted with counts in life.

What challenges have you faced being a woman in real estate?

DG: As president and CEO of a leading real estate company—and a working mother and wife—I have faced my fair share of challenges, but each has strengthened my resolve and deepened my passion for this industry and the people.

One of the biggest hurdles has been balancing the demands of leadership with the responsibilities of family. Early in my career, I had to prove myself twice over—both as a woman in leadership and as a professional who did not want to sacrifice family commitments. Success isn’t about choosing between career and family, but about being intentional with both.

Another challenge has been overcoming outdated perceptions. While the real estate industry has made strides, leadership roles were male-dominated until recently. For me, it took finding my voice and confidence to speak up.

How have you turned these challenges into opportunities?

DG: They’ve fueled my commitment to mentoring other women in real estate, and proving—by example—that leadership isn’t about gender, it’s about vision, hard work and resilience. Real estate is a people-first industry, and women bring negotiation skills, emotional intelligence and an ability to see the bigger picture of home and community.

How do you stay informed about current real estate market trends to guide your business strategy?

DG: I prioritize continuous learning by reading industry reports, market analyses and economic forecasts to stay ahead of shifts. I actively participate in industry calls, seminars and mastermind sessions. Those collective perspectives help me anticipate changes, identify opportunities and ensure that our strategies remain proactive rather than reactive. At the crux is listening to the needs our associates express.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

DG: It requires intentionality—setting non-negotiable personal time is essential.

Let’s face it, it’s not easy, and I am constantly trying to work on it. I try to focus on what truly moves the needle—both in business and at home—by setting clear goals and scheduling my time accordingly. I am a “list person” and early riser, so that helps me get a jump on the day.

