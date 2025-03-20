Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced its international expansion through a licensing agreement with HomeLovers, a real estate company based in Lisbon, Portugal. The partnership marks a milestone as the Weichert® brand enters the international residential real estate market for the first time.

“This is a remarkable milestone for our Weichert organization,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with owner Miguel Tilli and his team and introduce the Weichert brand to Portugal. This is a great opportunity to share our resources and best practices with agents and clients worldwide. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to growing the Weichert brand internationally.”

Tilli’s brokerage will operate under the new name HomeLovers – Weichert. Tilli founded HomeLovers in 2011 after working as a lawyer at his father’s company for nearly two decades, a press release stated. Breaking into the real estate industry, he sought to differentiate his company in the market by focusing on photography and use of social media. Recognizing that many competitors failed to present homes in their best light, HomeLovers was committed to highlighting the beauty of each property and painting a picture of what life could look like in these homes, the release noted.

“We are very excited for this partnership with Weichert,” said Tilli. “With the growing number of American buyers in Portugal, we saw a fantastic opportunity to align with a successful American brand that can help build our credibility with these buyers. While researching potential partners, Weichert’s core values and its family-run approach really resonated with us, making it the perfect fit.”

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.