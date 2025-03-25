The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced that The Tim Potempa Team at E Mortgage has joined its expanding network of B2B lending partnerships. The company says the partnership signifies a growth opportunity for the team via JMG’s proven business model.

Led by Tim Potempa, The Tim Potempa Team has established itself as one of the largest purchase brokers in the United States. Their services will continue to add value for consumers across the nation, JMG said.

“JMG is looking forward to partnering with one of the best purchase operators in the nation,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “ And we are looking forward to servicing their loan officers and their clients for years to come. JMG currently services seven of the ten top lenders in the country, and to add one of the top purchase teams as a partner is a testament to the systems and processes, along with the great agents, that JMG has.”

For Tim Potempa the decision to partner with JMG was clear. “The JMG partnership made amazing sense for us, as JMG has the bandwidth to handle our volume of lead flow and clients and the reach in multiple states markets,” he said. “Their ecosystem of technology provides us more visibility on client progression and our team more efficiencies to further help more families get into homes across the U.S.”

Empowering growth with JMG’s industry-leading platform



The company notes that JMG’s business model has shaped the real estate landscape, leveraging proprietary technology and partnerships to generate quality referrals. In 2024 alone, JMG facilitated over 10,000 transactions, resulting in over $5 billion in closed sales. 80% of this business was based on their B2B model. As part of the JMG network, The Tim Potempa Team will benefit from these resources.

For more information, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com/.