The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced record earnings for 2024. The company, with operations in 42 states, reports finishing last year with approximately 820 agents nationwide (now 1200+) completing 10,277 closings and $5.1 billion in transaction volume. The company reported year-over-year transaction growth of around 23%.

From an earnings perspective JMG reported an 18% year-over-year net revenue increase.

Top line revenue exceeded $129,000,000, the company stated, while company gross income equaled $23,400,000. Total net income posted was $11,900,000.

“We were very pleased with our results in 2024,” Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG, said. “Most importantly for us, we set a record for the number of referrals we distributed to our agents from our partnerships exceeding 70,000 referrals for the year and over $35 billion in referral volume. Our goal continues to be the same. Provide exceptional service to our partners and the clients they serve, while continuing to add value to our agents by providing them the opportunity to serve tens of thousands of consumers a year.”

For more information, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com/.