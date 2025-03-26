This week let’s talk about optimism—why it’s a game-changer in leadership, performance, and life itself.

“Do you think you can, or do you think you can’t? Either way, you’re right.” – Henry Ford

To live an extraordinary life, you need a strong psychological foundation—one that can withstand adversity while remaining adaptable to change.

I often think of this as similar to the towering redwood trees that I grow by the hundreds from seedlings. These giants stretch skyward, supported by an interwoven root system that allows them to bend with the wind but never break. A resilient mindset works the same way. It’s deeply rooted in who you are, yet flexible enough to adapt when needed. You don’t just inherit this mindset—you build and nurture it. And if there’s one essential element to strengthening it, it’s optimism.

The lens we choose:

If you study elite athletes, world-class performers, or highly successful individuals, you’ll find that no single trait defines them all. But one thing they have in common? A belief that things will work out in their favor.

Think about it—can you imagine an Olympian waking up each day convinced they have no shot at winning? That mindset doesn’t exist at the highest levels of success. It’s not that top performers never face doubt or setbacks, but they refuse to let negativity take root. Instead, they move forward with an unwavering belief that something good is always ahead.

A parable on perspective:

A traveler was walking from one village to another when he saw a monk working in a field. He stopped and asked, “I’m on my way to the village in the valley. Can you tell me what it’s like?”

The monk looked up and asked, “Where are you coming from?”

“The village in the mountains,” the traveler replied.

“What was it like?” the monk asked.

“Awful,” the traveler said. “Nobody spoke my language, I had to sleep in a barn, and the food was terrible.”

The monk nodded and said, “I think you’ll find the village in the valley much the same.”

A few hours later, another traveler passed by, heading in the same direction. He, too, asked the monk about the village in the valley.

Again, the monk asked, “Where are you coming from?”

“The village in the mountains,” the traveler replied.

“And what was it like?”

“Incredible,” the traveler said. “No one spoke my language, so we communicated with gestures, which was amazing. I slept on a straw floor under a tarp, something I’d never done before. They fed me stew with spices I’d never tasted, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”

The monk smiled and said, “I think you’ll find the village in the valley much the same.”

The way we perceive the world shapes our experience of it. Optimism isn’t just about positive thinking—it’s a learned skill and a crucial component of mental toughness.

For years, scientists believed optimism was something you were either born with or without. Now, research shows it’s developed over time, influenced by our surroundings, the people in our lives and the narratives we absorb from a young age.

Many people lean toward pessimism as a defense mechanism, thinking it protects them from disappointment. Maybe they were raised in environments where risk-taking felt unsafe, or they were surrounded by others who didn’t even realize optimism was an option.

But here’s what’s important: optimism fuels performance, resilience, and overall well-being. The most successful individuals don’t just hope things will work out—they take deliberate action, aligning their thoughts, behaviors and preparation with their goals.

Now, let’s be clear—optimism isn’t about ignoring reality or assuming success will fall into your lap. That’s blind optimism.

True optimism is grounded in preparation, effort, and persistence. It means facing difficulties with resilience and recognizing that even failure offers opportunities for growth. If you believe something good is ahead, you’ll keep pushing through challenges, remain focused when obstacles arise and see opportunities where others see roadblocks.

So, what’s the message?

Your mindset is your framework—it determines whether you bend with the winds of life or break under pressure. Like a redwood tree, a strong foundation of optimism keeps you grounded while allowing for flexibility and growth.

Life is not about avoiding hardship but about believing in possibilities. The greatest performers don’t just hope things will work out—they train their minds to see the good, to find opportunities where others see obstacles and to persist even when the path gets tough.

Train your mindset like an elite athlete, and soon enough, you’ll find that something good is always just around the corner.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.