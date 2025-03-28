ERA Real Solutions Realty based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced it has joined forces with luxury firm Naples Realty Services. The move creates a contiguous service area of more than 50 miles, spanning from Fort Meyers to Marco Island, Florida.

With this announcement, Naples Realty Services will now operate as ERA Naples Realty Services. ERA noted that the firm will still maintain the same full service approach that has allowed them to succeed in the luxury markets of Naples, Bonita Springs and Marco Island. The average sales price for the firm is $1.2M. The combined company, which spans Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio, as well Southwest Florida, now consists of 10 offices and over 400 agents.

Founded in 1992, Naples Realty Services was an early pioneer of offering clients access to a variety of real estate related services in one location, including mortgage financing, home inspections, property and casualty home insurance, title insurance, pest control, new homes, home warranties and closing services. Naples Realty Services owner Todd DeFilipps will continue as broker of the local office.

Jeremy Raby, broker/owner of ERA Real Solutions Realty, initially expanded into Southwest Florida after noting a growing trend of second-home buyers and retirees in his Ohio market securing properties in the surf region of the Sunshine State. Rather than refer clients to another brokerage, he pursued an option that would allow his company to keep the business in house and gain access to one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. ERA Real Solutions Realty’s Southwest Florida operations now consist of 4 offices and nearly 200 agents.

“Joining forces with Todd and his team has significantly extended our reach into Southwest Florida and affords us greater access to the region’s luxury clientele who will benefit immensely from our luxury marketing program,” said Raby. “Our boutique approach allows our high-quality, full-time agents to consistently achieve a 99.5% customer satisfaction rating, creating a new standard for service excellence in Ohio and Southwest Florida. The Naples Realty Services team has an impeccable reputation for delivering the highest levels of service to their luxury clients and we are excited to leverage their knowledge and gain momentum in Southwest Florida’s high end real estate space.”

To learn more, visit era.com.