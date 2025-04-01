Sometimes new business opportunities can be hiding in plain sight, existing among those you interact with on a regular basis, that you might not think to approach for referrals. But sometimes who you know can actually be the key that unlocks your business network and creates more profitability in your business. Here are three different groups of people that you may already have in your network and how to leverage their different skills, or even happenstance for a happier clientele.

Friends and family

Although we can sometimes take our friends and family for granted, their networks can be key to creating new referral-based business. If you wow a friend of a friend while showing them a listing, that can create goodwill that accumulates over time in your community. Never count anyone out! Everyone knows someone, and the “six degrees of separation” phenomenon can do wonders for your business if you make it a practice to ask friends of friends for referrals, offer your services as the go-to real estate agent in your market and don’t be afraid to share what you do with everyone you engage with, because almost everyone is interested in the local real estate market and may know someone who is looking to buy or sell. Often, the best time to ask for referrals is after a rapport-inducing activity like a great meal or a fun function. Starting the conversation can be as simple as segwaying from real estate adjacent topics like neighborhood events or relating to other people’s work experiences. Then once the ball is rolling, pick an appropriate opening and move forward from there.

Contractors and landscapers

Connecting with highly recommended local contractors, landscapers and their sources can not only be a boon to your business, but also build goodwill among your existing clients who may be looking to renovate their home. By keeping an extensive list of these folks in your network, you can provide your clients with options to keep their expenses in check while potentially making a sale. Even if you don’t close the deal, just having a reputation as someone knowledgeable in brick and mortar can boost your profile as an expert. Be sure to ask these local professionals for client referrals as well. Just like with friends and family, be cordial and affable. But when it comes time to ask for the referral, put your professional hat on. Sometimes the conversation will flow naturally, but other times you will have to take the initiative—a simple mention of how you were talking to another contractor about their business can get the conversation rolling in the right direction.

Local Chamber of Commerce members

Members of your local Chamber of Commerce are in step with the latest business trends and know people in the local government. By keeping a database of these community members handy, you may be able to help a client or prospect with items or services they may need for their home or even help connect them with someone who can help with local planning and zoning issues. Even tangential conversations about business ideas that your clients might have can yield good “social capital” that you can tuck away and then showcase (albeit discreetly) at a later time, which can help to build your business, both in its reputation and its bottom line.