The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced that Detroit-based firm BEVEL has joined its network of B2B partnerships.

BEVEL specializes in supporting human resources departments and provides real estate rewards to employees looking to buy or sell a home when they utilize the platform, a press release stated.

“JMG is proud to partner with BEVEL, who provide world-class real estate assistance to the employees of the companies in which they service,” said Jason Mitchell, founder and CEO of JMG. “We are looking forward to not only working with BEVEL, but the future consumers who are not only going to get a great real estate experience, but a significant savings on their home sale or purchase.”



TJ Theisen, CEO of BEVEL, added: “At BEVEL, we are thrilled to be partnering with JMG, who share our passion for making homeownership more accessible. BEVEL is the first-of-its-kind service dedicated to helping organizations implement meaningful homeownership benefits, and by joining forces with JMG’s esteemed real estate professional network, we’re setting a new standard in seamless homebuying support. Together, our partnership is a win-win—offering a streamlined, fully managed process that benefits homebuyers, employers, and real estate professionals alike.”

To learn more, visit https://joinjmg.com/.